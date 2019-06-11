U.S. Open: Why Brooks Koepka is changing his phone number this week

Brooks Koepka will try to win his third consecutive U.S. Open this week starting Thursday at Pebble Beach.

Koepka won the PGA Championship in May and is perhaps one water-logged shot at No. 12 on Sunday during the Masters from going for his fourth consecutive major title in a year.

He’s got a lot on his mind, for sure. But among his key tasks heading into this week’s major: Googling “how to change your phone number.”

Speaking in his pre-tournament press conference Tuesday, Koepka said he’s had the same number for a while, but this week began getting several calls and text messages from unfamiliar numbers.

“I don’t know if somebody leaked my phone number, but I got a bunch of text messages yesterday from some different numbers and a bunch of phone calls. So, it was probably about time. I’ve had it for about three years, four years. In major weeks, and just about week now, everybody’s texting asking for different things.”

As far as the “best” of the new texts he’s received?

“I don’t think I can say that one.”

We’ll soon find out if he’s dialed up for another major title. He goes out Thursday at 4:47 p.m. Eastern with British Open champ Francesco Molinari and reigning U.S. Amateur champ Viktor Hovland.