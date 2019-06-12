Arnold Palmer honored with '90 for 90' campaign leading up to 90th birthday

Arnold Palmer would have turned 90 this year.

To honor the King on this special anniversary, the Arnold Palmer Organization will launch a “90 for 90” campaign Thursday to celebrate 90 moments from Palmer’s too-good-for-Hollywood life.

The first day of the U.S. Open – June 13 – also marks 90 days out from what would have been Palmer’s 90th birthday – Sept. 10.

The official affiliated social feeds of the Palmer Organization will be using an #AP90for90 hashtag each day to promote the highlighted moments covering Palmer’s life on and off the course.

Fans of the King can follow along at @ArnoldPalmer on Twitter, @ArnoldPalmerOfficial on Instagram and @ArnoldPalmerOfficial on Facebook.

The program will launch on Day 1 of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. Palmer won the 1960 U.S. Open at Cherry Hills with the greatest comeback in tournament history. He wiped out a 7-shot deficit in the final round with a 65 to beat Jack Nicklaus by 2 shots and Ben Hogan by four. The series will also take note of Palmer’s partnership purchase of Pebble Beach, his U.S. Open finale and other events that line up with historic dates on the calendar.

Palmer played his final U.S. Open round at Oakmont 25 years ago on Monday. He closed it out with a Round 2 stroll up the 18th green with Jack Nicklaus and Johnny Miller. He later received a rare standing ovation in the U.S. Open media center following his post-round press conference.

On that same day, June 17, 1994, the infamous O.J. Simpson-Bronco chase took place, as did an NBA Finals game between the N.Y. Knicks and Houston Rockets, a parade down Broadway in Manhattan celebrating the N.Y. Rangers Stanley Cup championship and the start of World Cup play in the United States.

Palmer died on Sept. 25, 2016 at the age of 87.