Eamon's Corner: U.S. Open is best mental test golf has to offer

The U.S. Open is America’s national golf championship.

It has taken place at some iconic and not-so-iconic venues in recent years. It returns to one of the most revered and beloved courses in the United States this week – Pebble Beach Golf Links.

And the weight of winning this major can crush the best the game has to offer and do it with more ferocity than any other golf tournament.

In this week’s edition of “Eamon’s Corner,” Golfweek columnist Eamon Lynch says no major tests a man’s mettle and nerve more than the U.S. Open.

“The U.S. Open is defined by groans,” Lynch says. “Majors are designed to test skills you can’t see. A man’s mettle. His nerve. And no tournament, none, does that better than the U.S. Open.”

Brooks Koepka’s quest for a three-peat in the Open begins Thursday at Pebble Beach.

