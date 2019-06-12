Alexa Pano to compete in Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic on sponsor exemption

Alexa Pano has received another sponsor exemption into the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic. The 14-year-old standout made her LPGA debut there last summer. Earlier this month she competed in her first U.S. Women’s Open.

Pano is one of three players who will be competing on an exemption at the Wisconsin event held July 4-7 at Thornberry Creek in Oneida, the official golf course of the Green Bay Packers. She’s joined by Gabby Lemieux, a member of the Shoshone-Paiute tribe, and former U.S. Women’s Amateur champion Sophia Schubert. Lemieux is the only Native American in the field.

Pano is currently No. 1 in the Golfweek/Sagarin Junior Rankings. She has competed in two Symetra Tour events this year, finishing T-8 and T-39. Her victories this season include the Scott Robertson Memorial, Dustin Johnson World Junior Championship and Doherty Amateur.