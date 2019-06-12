How to watch the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach

There’s nothing quite like the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
After all, it’s one of the most scenic venues in all of golf.
So it’s no surprise that the USGA announced that Fox Sports and FS1 will provide more than 46 hours of TV coverage and 117 hours of live coverage at usopen.com and on the U.S. Open app.
Here is the TV and streaming info for the event.
Note: All times listed are ET. Check with your TV provider for channel numbers.
Thursday, June 13
Morning Drive, 7-9 a.m., Golf Channel
First round, 12:30-7:30 p.m., FS1
First round, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Fox
Featured Groups, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Featured Groups 1 and 2 and Featured Holes, 10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m., usopen.com and the U.S. Open app
Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open, 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Golf Channel
Friday, June 14
Morning Drive, 7-9 a.m., Golf Channel
Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Golf Channel
Second round, 12:30-7:30 p.m., FS1
Second round, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Fox
Featured Groups, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Featured Groups 1 and 2 and Featured Holes, 10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m., usopen.com and the U.S. Open app
Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open, 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Golf Channel
Saturday, June 15
Morning Drive, 7-9 a.m., Golf Channel
Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open, 9 a.m.-noon, Golf Channel
Third round, noon-10 p.m., Fox
Featured Groups 1 and 2 and Featured Holes, noon – 9 p.m., usopen.com and the U.S. Open app
Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open, 10 p.m.-midnight, Golf Channel
Sunday, June 16
Morning Drive, 7-10 a.m., Golf Channel
Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Golf Channel
Final round, 2-10 p.m., Fox
Featured Groups 1 and 2 and Featured Holes, 2 – 9 p.m., usopen.com and the U.S. Open app
Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open, 10 p.m.-midnight, Golf Channel
