How to buy tickets for the 2020 U.S. Open

If you missed your chance to attend the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links, tickets for the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club are on sale.

While there are a few tickets remaining for this week’s U.S. Open at Pebble Beach on secondary markets like StubHub, the best time to buy tickets for the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot is now as they went on sale Monday. A single-day ticket begins at $50 and multi-day packages start at $125. A weekly gallery ticket package starts at $625 per ticket. A weekly specialty ticket package for the “Beer Garden featuring Corona Premier” begins at $950. This ticket package includes entry to an open-air facility at the main entrance with a beer garden-style atmosphere. The area overlooks the second tee and includes seating options, live TV and restrooms, but food and beverages are not included. MASTERS: How to apply for 2020 Masters tickets More information on specific ticket packages and pricing can be found on the 2020 U.S. Open ticket portal

Military tickets

The USGA will provide complimentary gallery practice round tickets to all active, retired and veteran military members — regardless of their branch of service.

In order to receive complimentary Gallery Practice Round ticket, military members interested in receiving them must bring their military identification and regular photo identification to Will Call. Even if the practice round is a sellout, the USGA writes on its website tickets for military members will “always be available.”

Military personnel may purchase up to two additional gallery practice round tickets per day for family or friends over 18 years old for half price on practice round days. Patrons 18 years and under receive free admission when accompanied by military personnel.

Future U.S. Open locations

2020: Winged Foot Golf Club (West Course) — Mamaroneck, NY, June 18-21, 2020

2021: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) — San Diego, June 17-20, 2021

2022: The Country Club — Brookline, Mass., June 16-19, 2022

2023: The Los Angeles Country Club (North Course) — Los Angeles, June 15-18, 2023

2024: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club (Course No. 2) — Village of Pinehurst, NC, June 13-16, 2024

2025: Oakmont Country Club — Oakmont, Penn., June 12-15, 2025

2026: Shinecock Hills Golf Club — South Hampton, NY, June 18-21, 2026

2027: Pebble Beach Golf Links— Pebble Beach, Calif., June 17-20, 2027

Other future major championship, Ryder Cup dates, locations

British Open

2019: Royal Portrush Golf Club — Northern Ireland

July 18-21, 2019

2020: Royal St George’s Golf Club — Kent, England, July 16-19, 2020

2021: Open at St. Andrews Links (Old Course) — Fife, Scotland, July 15-18, 2021

2022: Royal Liverpool Golf Club — Hoylake, England, July 14-17, 2022

PGA Championship

2020: TPC Harding Park — San Francisco, May 2020

2021: Kiawah Island Golf Resort (Ocean Course) — Kiawah Island, SC, May 2021

2022: Trump National Golf Club — Bedminster, NJ,

May 2022

2023: Oak Hill Country Club (East Course) — Pittsford, NY, May 2023

2024: Valhalla Golf Club — Louisville, May 2024

2026: Aronimink Golf Club — Newtown Square, Penn., May 2026

2027: PGA Frisco — Frisco, Texas, May 2027

2028: The Olympic Club (Lake Course) — San Francisco, May 2028

2029: Baltusrol Golf Club (Lower Course) — Springfield, NJ, May 2029

2031: Congressional Country Club (Blue Course) — Bethesda, Md., May 2031

2034: PGA Frisco — Frisco, Texas, May 2034

Ryder Cup

2020: Whistling Straits (Straits Course) — Kohler, Wis.

2022: Marco Simone Golf & Country Club — Rome, Italy

2024: Bethpage Black — Farmingdale, NY

2028: Hazeltine National Golf Club — Chaska, Minn.

2032: The Olympic Club — San Francisco

2036: Congressional Country Club — Bethesda, Md.