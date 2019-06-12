How to buy tickets for the 2020 U.S. Open

If you missed your chance to attend the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links, tickets for the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club are on sale.
While there are a few tickets remaining for this week’s U.S. Open at Pebble Beach on secondary markets like StubHub, the best time to buy tickets for the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot is now as they went on sale Monday.
A single-day ticket begins at $50 and multi-day packages start at $125. A weekly gallery ticket package starts at $625 per ticket.
Military tickets
The USGA will provide complimentary gallery practice round tickets to all active, retired and veteran military members — regardless of their branch of service.
In order to receive complimentary Gallery Practice Round ticket, military members interested in receiving them must bring their military identification and regular photo identification to Will Call. Even if the practice round is a sellout, the USGA writes on its website tickets for military members will “always be available.”
Military personnel may purchase up to two additional gallery practice round tickets per day for family or friends over 18 years old for half price on practice round days. Patrons 18 years and under receive free admission when accompanied by military personnel.
Future U.S. Open locations
2020: Winged Foot Golf Club (West Course) — Mamaroneck, NY, June 18-21, 2020
2021: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) — San Diego, June 17-20, 2021
2022: The Country Club — Brookline, Mass., June 16-19, 2022
2023: The Los Angeles Country Club (North Course) — Los Angeles, June 15-18, 2023
2024: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club (Course No. 2) — Village of Pinehurst, NC, June 13-16, 2024
2025: Oakmont Country Club — Oakmont, Penn., June 12-15, 2025
2026: Shinecock Hills Golf Club — South Hampton, NY, June 18-21, 2026
2027: Pebble Beach Golf Links— Pebble Beach, Calif., June 17-20, 2027
Other future major championship, Ryder Cup dates, locations
British Open
2019: Royal Portrush Golf Club — Northern Ireland
July 18-21, 2019
2020: Royal St George’s Golf Club — Kent, England, July 16-19, 2020
2021: Open at St. Andrews Links (Old Course) — Fife, Scotland, July 15-18, 2021
2022: Royal Liverpool Golf Club — Hoylake, England, July 14-17, 2022
PGA Championship
2020: TPC Harding Park — San Francisco, May 2020
2021: Kiawah Island Golf Resort (Ocean Course) — Kiawah Island, SC, May 2021
2022: Trump National Golf Club — Bedminster, NJ,
May 2022
2023: Oak Hill Country Club (East Course) — Pittsford, NY, May 2023
2024: Valhalla Golf Club — Louisville, May 2024
2026: Aronimink Golf Club — Newtown Square, Penn., May 2026
2027: PGA Frisco — Frisco, Texas, May 2027
2028: The Olympic Club (Lake Course) — San Francisco, May 2028
2029: Baltusrol Golf Club (Lower Course) — Springfield, NJ, May 2029
2031: Congressional Country Club (Blue Course) — Bethesda, Md., May 2031
2034: PGA Frisco — Frisco, Texas, May 2034
Ryder Cup
2020: Whistling Straits (Straits Course) — Kohler, Wis.
2022: Marco Simone Golf & Country Club — Rome, Italy
2024: Bethpage Black — Farmingdale, NY
2028: Hazeltine National Golf Club — Chaska, Minn.
2032: The Olympic Club — San Francisco
2036: Congressional Country Club — Bethesda, Md.
Comments