U.S. Open: Golfweek's Heat Index says Dustin Johnson should be favorite

Golfweek’s Heat Index rankings heading into the United States Open shows Rory McIlroy as the No. 1 player in golf.

McIlroy is third in the Official World Golf Rankings and second in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings, but might be the one to beat at Pebble Beach. The Heat Index likes Hideki Matsuyama (3rd) and Matt Kuchar (4th).

U.S. Open Ranking