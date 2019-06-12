U.S. Open: Drivers used by the top ten players in the world

To be an elite professional golfer, you must be able to hit all the shots. And while being able to blast the longest of drives is not absolutely necessary, it sure helps.

For example, the average driving distance this season among players ranked in the top 10 on the Official World Golf Ranking is about 12 yards longer than the PGA Tour average.

The images below reveal the players who are ranked in the top 10 in the OWGR heading into the 2019 U.S. Open and the drivers they now have in their bags.

10. Xander Schauffele

DRIVER: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (9 degrees), with Graphite Design BB-7 X shaft