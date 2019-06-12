Jordan Spieth’s U.S. Open scripting inspired by the Pacific

SEEING BLUE AT PEBBLE BEACH

Following an impressive showing at the 2019 PGA Championship on Long Island, Jordan Spieth’s focus will be shifting to the other coast, as he looks to capture his second U.S. Open title at Pebble Beach.

The course has become iconic for its stunning visuals, as golfers play alongside cliffs overlooking the Pacific Ocean. The three-time major winner will wear various shades of blue throughout the tournament, inspired by the waves that crash upon Stillwater cove.

Once again, Jordan will be relying upon Under Armour’s innovative Iso-Chill technology to keep him cool on one of golf’s biggest stages, wearing the groundbreaking apparel for three days at the national championship. The temperatures on the California coast can be unpredictable, so the Iso-Chill polos will ensure he stays dry throughout each round, while maintaining flexibility and allowing seamless swings for any of the shots in his arsenal. Jordan will also sport a Boho Blue colorway of the UA Vanish Tapered pant, completing a look as cool and collected as Jordan approaching the tee box.

Having worn Iso-Chill polos in the last two majors, I know I can rely on the material to keep me cool and comfortable so I can stay focused on my game. Wearing Iso-Chill at Pebble Beach is a testament to my belief in the product and the innovations UA Golf is delivering.

– Jordan Spieth

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

To shop Jordan’s U.S. Open scripting visit https://www.golfgalaxy.com/f/major-golf-tournament-scripting-jordan-spieth.