U.S. Open: Top gambling picks and betting odds

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Greetings from the National Championship.

No playoff committee or bracketologists necessary here, just 156 of the best players in the world gathering at Pebble Beach for the 2019 U.S. Open.

We’re entering this week with a solid stash at +743 tokens for the season after dropping 150 at the Memorial, where we bet on Rory McIlroy one week too early and lost big on his missed cut.

But we couldn’t possibly be more fired up for this U.S. Open at the most iconic public course in the country. The course looks stupid nice early in the week, the rough is U.S. Open worthy and the greens (tiny as they may be) are something to see.

Seriously, the greens are unbelievably small up close. I got my first look at this place Tuesday and some of the putting surfaces look like they’re part of a really upscale pitch-and-putt.

That’s why I’m looking for ballstrikers this week. The PGA Championship was clearly all about power and accuracy off the tee, but power isn’t worth much around here. Definitely helps on a few holes but, as Tiger Woods said Tuesday, most of these guys are going to be playing from similar spots on the fairway.

Greens in regulation are key this week, but as always it’s important to look at things like past success in U.S. Opens.

Here are my top bets for the 2019 U.S. Open. All odds courtesy of OddsShark and Points Bet.

Xander Schauffele (-105) over Jon Rahm

105 tokens

Risking 105 to win 100 on Schauffele. Kid is always in the hunt at majors and has finished T-5, T-6 in his first two U.S. Opens. Rahm has missed the cut in his last two U.S. Open showings. Tends to run a little hot at these things. He’s also missed two cuts in a row, including the PGA Championship at Bethpage. Doesn’t hit as many greens in regulation. We love this matchup for Schauffele.

Jason Dufner (+105) over Aaron Wise

100 tokens

Risking 100 to win 105 on Dufner. Seems like he’s figured something out lately with a T-4 at the Wells Fargo and T-7 at the Memorial. Hits a lot of greens and has three career top-10 U.S. Open showings. Wise has played two U.S. Opens and missed the cut in both. Also missed the cut in his last two starts and we’re thinking there’s a good chance he’s in for another early exit this week.

Billy Horschel (-120) over Rory Sabbatini

120 tokens

Risking 120 to win 100 on Horschel. He’s been really steady all season with just one missed cut in 19 starts and finished T-9 his last time out at the Memorial. Also a good U.S. Open player with three top-25 finishes in six appearances. Sabbatini is on a heater that no one really saw coming with four top-10s in his last six starts, but we’re thinking it might come to an end this week. Approach shots have been his biggest statistical weakness this season and he’s outside the top 100 in greens in regulation. That’s gonna prove pretty troublesome at this venue.

Last week: -150

Season total: +743