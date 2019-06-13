LPGA introduces inaugural Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio

There’s officially a new Florida swing on the LPGA starting in 2020. The tour and Group1001 announced the inaugural Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, which will be held Jan. 20-26 at Boca Rio Golf Club in Boca Raton, Fla.

The event will feature a 108-player field and $2 million purse and take place after the season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions held Jan. 15-19 in Lake Buena Vista. The final event of the year, CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, also takes place in the Florida.

“We are honored to host the world’s best female golfers at our course and thank honorary Boca Rio member Morgan Pressel for urging us to take this step,” said Paul Shapiro, president of Boca Rio Golf Club. “We are also very impressed with Group1001 and the work they do in promoting STEM education among young women, which is yet another reason why this event will be an exciting opportunity for this community. We can’t wait to welcome local fans and LPGA players to Boca Rio next January.”