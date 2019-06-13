U.S. Open: The best shots early in Thursday's first round

The U.S. Open is officially under way at Pebble Beach Golf Links and many of the 156 players in the field didn’t waste time before making some great shots.
Here are a few of the best shots from the first round.
Ryan Sullivan
Sullivan was 2 over before making eagle on the 14th hole. After a bogey to begin his round on No. 10 and another on No. 12, Sullivan returned to even par after his eagle.
Sullivan’s third shot from the fairway 89 yards away from the hole landed near the edge of the green behind the hole and rolled perfectly into the hole.
U.S. OPEN: On TV | Photos | Tee times | Betting odds | Fantasy
Watch Sullivan’s third shot from the 14th hole below:
Hideki Matsuyama
After a bogey on his first hole — No. 10 — and a birdie on 11, Matsuyama made an eagle on the par-5 14th hole. Matsuyama’s second shot landed on the fairway about 37 yards to the hole, making room for his third shot to line up perfectly with the hole.
The eagle put Matsuyama at 2 under through five holes.
Louis Oosthuizen
On his second hole of the day, Oosthuizen recorded an eagle on the 11th hole to sit 2 under.
After his first shot landed 96 yards from hole in the right fairway, Oosthuizen’s second shot bounced less than a yard from the hole, landed a little further behind and then perfectly rolled back to fall into the cup.
Scott Piercy made the first eagle of the day on the par-5 sixth hole, but no video was available.
Comments