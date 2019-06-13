U.S. Open: The best shots early in Thursday's first round

The U.S. Open is officially under way at Pebble Beach Golf Links and many of the 156 players in the field didn’t waste time before making some great shots.

Here are a few of the best shots from the first round.

Ryan Sullivan

Sullivan was 2 over before making eagle on the 14th hole. After a bogey to begin his round on No. 10 and another on No. 12, Sullivan returned to even par after his eagle.

Sullivan’s third shot from the fairway 89 yards away from the hole landed near the edge of the green behind the hole and rolled perfectly into the hole.

Watch Sullivan’s third shot from the 14th hole below:

Ryan Sullivan pulled the string and came away with EAGLE! #USOpen pic.twitter.com/wUrgq0bmfA — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 13, 2019

Hideki Matsuyama

After a bogey on his first hole — No. 10 — and a birdie on 11, Matsuyama made an eagle on the par-5 14th hole. Matsuyama’s second shot landed on the fairway about 37 yards to the hole, making room for his third shot to line up perfectly with the hole.

The eagle put Matsuyama at 2 under through five holes.

Louis Oosthuizen

On his second hole of the day, Oosthuizen recorded an eagle on the 11th hole to sit 2 under.

After his first shot landed 96 yards from hole in the right fairway, Oosthuizen’s second shot bounced less than a yard from the hole, landed a little further behind and then perfectly rolled back to fall into the cup.

🦅 ALERT! Louis Oosthuizen makes just the second 2 at Pebble Beach's 11th in #USOpen history. pic.twitter.com/gZA4RRHfgD — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 13, 2019

Scott Piercy made the first eagle of the day on the par-5 sixth hole, but no video was available.