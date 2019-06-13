An 11 on 18: Lucas Bjerregaard has nightmare hole at U.S. Open

No. 18 at Pebble Beach Golf Links is one of the most famous finishing holes in all of golf.

The dogleg left, par-5 hole is a thing of beauty that hugs the Pacific Ocean on its way back to the clubhouse.

For Lucas Bjerregaard, it was a house of horrors during the first round of the U.S. Open on Thursday.

His frustrating sequence:

Tee shot, his first stroke, goes out of bounds into the ocean

Tee shot, his fourth stroke, goes out of bounds into the ocean

Tee shot, his sixth stroke, goes out of bounds right 299 yards from the tee

Tee shot, his eighth stroke on the hole, sails 265 yards and lands in fairway, 274 yards from the hole

Shot from fairway, his ninth stroke, goes 208 yards to the right fairway and lands 77 yards out

Shot from fairway, his 10th stroke, travels 77 yards to the back left of the green and lands just 18 inches from the hole

Putt to hole, his 11th shot, rolls in the hole.

Hurray!

Even the online shot tracker had a difficult time keeping track of it all (and clearly isn’t correct, as you can see).

There was some initial confusion, though, as the scoreboard showed him having made a 13.

But no, it was just an 11.

That followed bogeys on Nos. 11, 12 and 17 and the 11 dropped him to 9-over, which tied him at the time for last place with Patton Kizzire, C.T. Pan, Zac Blair and amateur Noah Norton.

A birdie on No. 4 for Bjerregaard, however, got him out of the cellar.

He finished 9-over for the day with an 80.

But the 11 is not the worst score ever on the 18th hole at Pebble Beach.

In 2000, John Daly posted a 14 in the first round. Richard Ehrmanntraut scored a 10 in 1972’s first round. With Bjerregaard’s 11, there is now a threesome of golfers who carded a double-digit score on the 18th hole.