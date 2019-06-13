U.S. Open: Rory Sabbatini makes a hole in one at No. 12

The 12th hole at Pebble Beach Golf Links was playing at 202-yards on Thursday for the first round of the U.S. Open.

The par 3 featured a pin that was tucked on the left side of the green behind a bunker.

It didn’t matter to Rory Sabbatini, who made a hole in one to spark his day.

You could call it a ‘two-hop drop’ as the ball bounced twice and then disappeared in the jar.

It’s the 45th ace in U.S. Open history. It’s the first U.S. Open ace since Zach Johnson in 2014. It’s the 29th hole in one on the PGA Tour season.

