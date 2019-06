My Bag: Xander Schauffele, 2019 U.S. Open

The gear Xander Schauffele is using at the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach:

DRIVER: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (9 degrees), with Graphite Design BB 7X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero (15 degrees), with Graphite Design AD DI-8X shaft

IRONS: Callaway Epic Pro (3), Apex Pro 19 prototype (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

WEDGES: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (52 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

PUTTER: Odyssey Stroke Lab Tuttle

BALL: Callaway Chrome Soft X