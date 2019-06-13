Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

My U.S. Open

My U.S. Open

By: |

Provided By: USGA

Past U.S. Open champions describe their journey to victory at Pebble Beach.

 

Jack Nicklaus (1972)
Tom Watson (1982)
Tom Kite (1992)
Tiger Woods (2000)
Graeme McDowell (2010)

 

For more U.S. Open moments, visit https://www.usopen.com/history-landing.html

, Golf

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home