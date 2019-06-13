Tiger Tracker: Follow Tiger Woods shot-by-shot in Round 1 of U.S. Open

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – We’ll be tracking every shot from Tiger Woods’ opening round Thursday at Pebble Beach. Follow along for live updates and shot-by-shot analysis below.

Hole 2: Par 4, 502 yards

OFF THE TEE (2:23 p.m.): Driver here and it’s leaking left. Missed it near a large bunker but his ball actually stayed out and ended up in a worse position, buried in the thick rough. Gonna have to take his medicine and punch out on this one, then hopefully get a wedge in there close enough to save par. Early test for sure.

APPROACH SHOT (2:28 p.m.): No options there other than to punch out and that’s what Woods does. Turned this one into a par 4.5 after the wayward drive.

THIRD SHOT:

Hole 1: Par 4, 381 yards

OFF THE TEE (2:09 p.m.): Just an iron for Tiger and it’s a beauty. Low trajectory down the left side of the fairway, settles in the short stuff. We’re off and running. Tiger going with some classic scripting today, dark slacks and a gray sweater vest. Let’s do this.

APPROACH SHOT (2:15 p.m.): Nearly perfect from 158 yards out. Great line at the flag, settles just below the cup to leave a very makable birdie putt on the opening hole. Maybe 15-20 feet. Two really nice shots to start the afternoon.

ON THE GREEN (2:20 p.m.): Left it a dimple short. Actually had 24 feet so it wasn’t quite as makable a putt as it first seemed, but he had the line down for sure. Just a hair slow. Nothing wrong with tap-in pars at the U.S. Open though. Onward.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 1

Pre-round

Tiger Woods is ready to rock at Pebble Beach Thursday for the opening round of the U.S. Open.

Woods tees off alongside Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose at 5:09 p.m. ET for his first competitive round at Pebble Beach since 2012. The course gave up some decent scores in the morning wave, including 5-under 66s from Rickie Fowler, Louis Oosthuizen and Xander Schauffele.

This is the site of Woods’ most dominant major victory of all time, the record-setting 15-shot win at the 2000 U.S. Open. He’s been in good spirits all week and by all accounts physically ready to go after he was in “rough shape” for last month’s PGA Championship at Bethpage Black.

