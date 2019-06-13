U.S. Open Round 1 Live Blog, TV Info: Follow all the news, action from Pebble Beach

America’s national golf championship is – by definition – its most important major.

And this time, the event returns for the sixth time to one of the nation’s truly iconic golf venues.

The U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links gets underway Thursday at 9:45 a.m. ET as 156 players via for the Open trophy and a winner’s check of $2.25 million out of the $12.5 million purse.

Pebble Beach will be playing at a par-71 (35-36). The cut will consist of the top 60 players and ties.

Brooks Koepka is the two-time defending champion. He’ll be joined by a stellar field that includes two past Open champions at Pebble Beach: Tiger Woods (2000) and Graeme McDowell (2010). Koepka will try to join Willie Anderson (1903-05) as the only players to win the U.S. Open three straight years.

U.S. OPEN: On TV | Photos | Tee times | Betting odds | Fantasy

Woods, now ranked No. 5 in the world, is playing for his 16th major championship and his 82 professional victory. He will tie Sam Snead for first atop the all-time list with his next victory.

He tees off Thursday at 5:09 p.m. ET with Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose from the first tee.

Follow our live shot-by-shot Tiger Tracker once Woods begins play.

U.S. Open TV/Streaming Info

Round 1

Morning Drive, 7-9 a.m., Golf Channel

First round, 12:30-7:30 p.m., FS1

First round, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Fox

Featured Groups, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Featured Groups 1 and 2 and Featured Holes, 10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m., usopen.com and the U.S. Open app

Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open, 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Golf Channel