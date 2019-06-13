U.S. Open: Top 5 pairings to watch at Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – The sights and sounds at Pebble Beach are almost too good to believe, and there’s no reason to miss out on a second of the action this week.

The rough is lush, but you won’t find Kenny G chopping around in there. The bunkers are well maintained and absent any old ladies Bill Murray has decided to toss in.

That’s right – It’s U.S. Open week!

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is great once a year at this venue, but the golf course is always the true headliner. And there’s no dog and pony show to get in the way this week. Just 156 professionals heading out in groups of three and then two in order to determine the National Champion.

The U.S. Open always has some fun with the pairings and this year is no exception, with plenty of options for viewers and fans in attendance. With that in mind, here are the top five groups to keep an eye on this week at Pebble Beach (all times ET).

Jon Rahm, Marc Leishman, Rory McIlroy

10:51 a.m. Thursday (10th tee)/4:36 p.m. Friday (1st tee)

First things first – we’ve gotta see if McIlroy can keep this thing rolling. He was on another planet shooting 64-61 over the weekend to win the Canadian Open and while he won’t be able to hit the driver nearly as much here, we all know how glorious those McIlroy hot streaks can be. You’ve also got a nice dynamic with Leishman, maybe the most chill guy on Tour, and Rahm, who is decidedly un-chill. Not to mention the fact they’re both great talents with a chance to contend. Lot to like here.

Justin Thomas, Kevin Kisner, Bryson DeChambeau

11:02 a.m. (10th tee)/4:47 p.m. Friday (1st tee)

Why does it seem like no one is talking about Justin Thomas? Granted he was hurt and missed the last major with a wrist injury, but the guy should be front and center of every major discussion. Kisner is another beauty and it’s a rare major week where his relative lack of distance won’t be a big factor. Popular sleeper pick. Then there’s Bryson. He’s had his battles with the USGA and it’s highly unlikely he won’t make headlines for some weird Bryson-centric thing at least once this week. Stay tuned.

Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Graeme McDowell

11:13 a.m. Thursday (10th tee)/4:58 p.m. Friday (1st tee)

Speaking of battles with the USGA, Mickelson is trying to put those in the past to complete the career Grand Slam this week. Whether he shoots 67 or 77 Friday, it’s probably going to be spectacular to watch. Then you have DJ returning to the scene of the 2010 crime and considered a strong favorite. Throw in the resurgent McDowell back where he won in 2010 amid Johnson’s Sunday meltdown and there’s a whole lot going on here.

Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover, Paul Casey

4:25 p.m. Thursday (1st tee)/10:40 a.m. Friday (10th tee)

The most low-key group of the bunch by a mile, here we have another betting favorite in Cantlay on the heels of his Memorial victory. He was going to be a popular pick anyways for those who have followed his progress the past two seasons, but this could be the week he really arrives on the major stage after that final-round charge at the Masters in April. We also have Glover and Casey, two veterans playing the best golf of their careers and hoping to defy the odds as McDowell did when he won here nine years ago. If you’re serious about golf and don’t care about any of the outside narratives or talking points, this is the group for you.

Jordan Spieth, Tiger Woods, Justin Rose

5:09 p.m. Thursday (1st tee)/11:24 a.m. Friday (10th tee)

This is the group for everyone. Spieth didn’t just break out of a slump recently, he went nuts with the putter and has ripped off three-straight top-10 finishes. From afterthought to serious contender within the span of one month. That process took a little longer for Woods. Years, not days. But the Masters champ is fully back now and chasing No. 16 at the site of his most dominant performance ever back in 2000. Toss in Justin Rose, who held the No. 1 ranking back in February and is looking for his second U.S. Open title, and you have one hell of a trio in a rare prime-time slot on the East coast.