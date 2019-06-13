U.S. Open: What Tiger Woods said after shooting a 70 Thursday in Round 1 at Pebble Beach

Tiger Woods shot a 70 in Round 1 of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links Thursday.

Woods is 5 shots behind leader and Round 1 & 2 playing partner Justin Rose, who put up a 65 Thursday.

Woods drained multiple par saves on the soft and forgiving greens Thursday afternoon and finished the round tied for fifth in overall putting. He had three birdies and one bogey in a four-hole span on the front nine before playing his final 11 holes at even par.

Woods joins Jordan Spieth (+1) and Rose again Friday and begin his second round early at 11:24 a.m. ET (8:24 a.m. local time) from the 10th tee.

Here is some of what Woods had to say after his first round of play at Pebble Beach:

On how he put his round together

“Well, it was — it’s typical Pebble Beach where the first seven holes you can get it going, and then after that you’re kind of fighting and kind of hanging on. I kind of proved that today. I had it going early and had to fight off through the middle part of the round and hung in there with pars. Very pleased to shoot under par today.”

On the overall course conditions

“As I said, the first seven holes you can get it going, and you can be 4- to 5-under par through the first seven holes. And then after that some of those were on the tricky side. They were hard to get it back and close to. (Justin Rose) kind of proved that today, kind of hang in there and fight it off. He had an amazing finish. I was in position to do the same thing, kind of hanging in there and was able to post an under par today.”

On how much was it a test of will

“It was just hanging in there, just typical of the U.S. Open. But as I said, the first seven holes you can get it going. It seemed like the majority of the guys were under par through the first seven holes, and then nobody was making hay after that. And it was a little bit tricky.”

On shooting 1-under with poor iron play

“You miss the ball in the correct spots. I made a couple of putts, but I had — the majority of the putts were all uphill. And that was — that’s the key to playing this golf course, you can’t be past the flag. And if I happen to miss, as I said, I took my medicine and moved on and went about my business.”

On how he will move forward over the next few days

“It’s a quick turnaround into tomorrow. Off of 10, right away we’ve got a tough par 4 right from the get-go. And we have the harder side to start off on, and hopefully I can finish up on the front side and have the full seven holes where I can get it going.”