Jordan Spieth is getting hammered on Twitter for calling out his caddie

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Golf

By June 13, 2019 8:23 pm

Jordan Spieth is having a rough start to the U.S. Open, and so is his caddie.

Spieth was at even par when his tee shot on the par-4 eighth rolled — and rolled — down the fairway until it ran out of grass, tumbled over the cliff and down to the rocks below. After a penalty drop, he sent his third shot flying over the green into deep rough, the worst place to miss. He muttered to himself, “Two perfect shots.”

He then said to caddie Michael Greller, “Two perfect shots, Michael. You got me in the water on one and over the green on the other.”

Spieth did well to escape with bogey, and then bogeyed the next hole and was 2 over at the turn.

Golf fans watching at home did not take kindly to Spieth’s reaction.

