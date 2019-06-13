U.S. Open: Scott Piercy is early clubhouse leader with 67 at Pebble Beach

With three birdies and an eagle in his first six holes, and despite a closing 6 on the par-5 18th, Scott Piercy is the clubhouse leader at the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach with an opening 4-under-par 67.

Piercy, who has four PGA Tour victories, got off to a hot start at Pebble Beach Golf Links, where the greens were soft and conditions ripe for scoring early in the day. Piercy was in the third group teeing off from the first tee at 6:56 a.m. local time on Thursday. He made birdies on holes 2, 4 and 5 before his eagle on the par-5 sixth.

He double bogeyed the eighth and made the turn at 3 under.

It’s the eighth U.S. Open start for Piercy, who tied for second in the 2016 Open won by Dustin Johnson. Piercy finished three back at Oakmont.

Piercy got in the field this week by being in the top 60 in the world, despite missing the cut at last week’s RBC Canadian Open. He needed his ranking to get him as he failed to advance out of sectional qualifying in Columbus.

Here's Scott Piercy's fifth birdie of the day. He's 5 under. (Always nice to erase a double with an eagle.) pic.twitter.com/00Y1s9qjnC #USOpen — Golf Central (@GolfCentral) June 13, 2019

The 40-year-old from Las Vegas has six top-10 finishes this season, with his best result a tied for second at the Byron Nelson in May. He also tied for third at the RBC Heritage and is currently ranked No. 59 in the world.

His most recent Tour victory came last year when he teamed with Billy Horschel to win the Zurich Classic.