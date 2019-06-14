Alexa Pano wins Rolex Girls Junior Championship

Alexa Pano won the Rolex Girls Junior Championship with a final score of 14-under-par 274 Friday at The Golf Club at Briar’s Creek in Johns Island, S.C.

A Rolex Junior All-American, the 14-year-old Pano earned her second AJGA win and first invitational title. She won by 4 shots with a 274 total.

Pano beat a Rolex Girls Junior Championship field that included 10 players in the top 25 in the Rolex AJGA Rankings.

Pano was the youngest player to ever win an AJGA title at 12 years and 11 days at the PDQ/Philadelphia Runner Junior. She is a two-time Drive, Chip and Putt champion, in 2016 and 2017. Pano is also a two-time AJGA Wyndham Cup East team member.

“It is super amazing for me to have my second win and first invitational win be at Rolex Girls. It is my third year playing in this event and I’ve come pretty close to top-ten’s and top-five’s so it feels really awesome to have finally gotten it done” she said, according to a release. “It was super special having my dad out here with me. He travels everywhere with me across the country, so I guess this is a really good Father’s Day present [for him]”.

Pano played in the U.S. Women’s Open on an exemption earlier this month and received another sponsor exemption to play the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic in Oneida, Wis., July 4-7. Pano made her LPGA debut there last summer.

Stanford University commit Lei (Angelina) Ye was second in the Rolex event and Duke University commit Phoebe Brinker was third.