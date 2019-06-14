How you can play golf at Pebble Beach

Is Pebble Beach Golf Links open to the public?

How much does it cost to play Pebble Beach?

These are among the frequently asked questions, especially during U.S. Open week at Pebble Beach, which is indeed open to the public but which will cost quite a bit of money.

Pebble Beach is No. 1 on Golfweek’s Best 2019: Best Courses You Can Play and No. 8 on Golfweek‘s Best 2019: Top 200 Classic Courses.

How can you get on the course? According to pebblebeach.com:

“All guests of Pebble Beach Resorts can reserve a tee time at Pebble Beach Golf Links up to 18 months in advance, subject to minimum stay requirements. Non-guests can only reserve tee times 24 hours in advance.”

As for the rates, from now until March 31, 2020, guests at the resort will pay $550 for 18 holes, while non-resort guests will pay $550 plus a $45 cart fee. You can also hire a caddie for $95 (and don’t forget to tip). If you need to rent clubs, you can do that for $95.

This is bucket list stuff, for sure.

There are two other ways to play, but these opportunities are probably limited to the select few: qualify for the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open or the 2027 U.S. Open. Those will be the 14th and 15th USGA events staged at Pebble Beach.