Brooke Henderson shoots 64-64 to lead Meijer LPGA Classic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Brooke Henderson opened a three-stroke lead Friday in a 30-hole day at the Meijer LPGA Classic.

Trying to break a tie for the Canadian victory record for both women and men, Henderson completed an 8-under 64 in the rain-delayed first round and shot another 64 in the second round at Blythefield Country Club.

Henderson birdied five of the final six holes in the second round to break the tournament 36-hole record. She finished play late Thursday with a hole-in-one on the 15th hole, her sixth hole of the round that started seven hours late.

SCORES: Meijer LPGA Classic

The 21-year-old Henderson successfully defended her Lotte Championship title in April in Hawaii for her eighth LPGA Tour victory, tying Sandra Post’s Canadian record. George Knudson and Mike Weir share the Canadian mark on the PGA Tour, also with eight victories.

Brittany Altomare was second at 13 under after rounds of 66 and 65. She played 31 holes Friday.

Jennifer Kupcho is third at 10-under. She has posted a pair of 67s and is six shots off the lead in her third professional event.

Twenty-eight golfers need to finish their second rounds on Saturday morning.