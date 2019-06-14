U.S. Open Round 2 Live Blog: Latest news and scores from Pebble Beach

Justin Rose is playing with Tiger Woods during the first two rounds of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

Rose captured the 2018 FedEx Cup Championship at East Lake last year on the same day Woods ended his five-year victory drought in the Tour Championship. Woods finished second in that race.

Thursday at Pebble, Rose opted to one-up Tiger once again and closed with three straight birdies, including a 10-footer on 18, to match the 65 Woods posted during his historic 2000 performance alongside the Pacific Ocean.

Rose is 6-under and leads four players – Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Louis Oosthuizen and Aaron Wise – by 1 shot. Schauffele and Wise the past two PGA Tour Rookies of the Year.

Rose won the 2013 U.S. Open.

Among the players within five shots of the lead: Woods (-1) and Brooks Koepka (-2). Woods goes out with Jordan Spieth and Rose at 11:24 a.m. ET from the 10th tee.

Follow all the action live from Pebble Beach right here all day Friday.

10:18 a.m.: After shooting a 68 in the first round, Nate Lashley began his round with back-to-back bogeys to T-15 at 2 under.

9:45 a.m.: Round 2 begins.

