Soon-to-be Stanford grad Brandon Wu playing the weekend at U.S. Open

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Brandon Wu’s graduation ceremony at Stanford is this Sunday. But the product design major has other weekend plans – he’s tied for 19th at the 119th U.S. Open.

Wu, 22, is making the most of his championship debut, carding a 2-under 69 on Friday to lead the contingent of amateur players at 2-under 140. Only four of the 15 amateurs in the field made the cut. Wu trails leader Gary Woodland by seven shots at Pebble Beach.

Earlier this month Wu went 3-0 in match play to help Stanford win its ninth NCAA Championship. He won one individual title as a senior and recorded five top-10 finishes, leading the team in scoring at 70.62.

“It’s been a busy couple weeks for sure with a lot of golf,” said Wu, who advanced through sectional qualifying to get to Pebble and represented the U.S. in the Palmer Cup last week. “But as I keep telling people, it’s all really fun golf and all really good golf. So I’ve had a blast. I mean, this is honestly the dream ending I could have had in my senior year at Stanford. So this has been a super fun few weeks for me.”

In his second round at Pebble, Wu, who was born in Danville, Calif., roughly a two-hour drive north, carded five birdies and hit 14 greens.

Oklahoma State’s Viktor Hovland and Chandler Eaton of Duke are in a tie for 32nd at even-par 142. Eaton has his father on the bag this week and said simply walking the fairways at Pebble with him is special.

Not to mention the players.

“Just being in the locker room with all these players, that’s probably the biggest highlight,” said Eaton. “Just being around these guys. Like good golf almost seems to come to me like osmosis when I’m around these guys.”

Hovland won the 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach. He’s joined on the weekend by 2018 U.S. Junior champion Michael Thorbjornsen, who at 17 years old is the youngest player in the field. Thorbjornsen, a rising high school senior and Stanford commit, made the cut on the number at 2 over.