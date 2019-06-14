Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Forecaddie: Brooks Koepka's floral hat is just part of Nike's U.S. Open package

Brooks Koepka Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports

By June 14, 2019 11:48 am

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — For a company that doesn’t make golf clubs, golf balls or golf bags anymore, Nike sure gets a lot of air time during golf tournaments. With a stable of players that includes the winners of the last six majors — Reed, Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari and Tiger Woods — as well as Rory McIlroy and Jason Day, that’s not surprising.

What caught The Man Out Front a little off guard, however, was the hat worn on Thursday by Brooks Koepka. Sure, Brooks has shown a relaxed, fun-loving side on social media from time to time, but a faded floral print for a guy who lives in the gym and comes off like a tough guy on the course? Interesting choice.

Nike's AeroBill Classic 99 hat

Nike’s AeroBill Classic 99 hat (Nike)

The hat, technically a Nike AeroBill Classic 99, is part of Nike’s collection of footwear, apparel and accessories for the 2019 U.S. Open. It’s inspired by California beach culture and the environment around Pebble Beach. Look for polo shirts featuring the print to make an appearance this weekend if the weather gets a little better.

Nike Roshe golf shoes

2019 U.S. Open-themed Nike Roshe golf shoes (Nike)

The shoes many Nike staffers are wearing have a denim-style trim and on the inside, on the footbed, it reads, “No Denim Allowed.” The inside of the shoes and the outsoles also feature the floral print that you see on Koepka’s hat.

Rory McIlroy's Nike footwear

Rory McIlroy’s Nike Zoom Victory Tour shoes at Pebble Beach.

The Man Out Front loves the idea of companies making commemorative gear for the majors, and plenty of golf traditions need to be reexamined, but you won’t catch him sporting a flowery hat on the first tee any time soon.

