Forecaddie: Brooks Koepka's floral hat is just part of Nike's U.S. Open package

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — For a company that doesn’t make golf clubs, golf balls or golf bags anymore, Nike sure gets a lot of air time during golf tournaments. With a stable of players that includes the winners of the last six majors — Reed, Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari and Tiger Woods — as well as Rory McIlroy and Jason Day, that’s not surprising.

What caught The Man Out Front a little off guard, however, was the hat worn on Thursday by Brooks Koepka. Sure, Brooks has shown a relaxed, fun-loving side on social media from time to time, but a faded floral print for a guy who lives in the gym and comes off like a tough guy on the course? Interesting choice.

The hat, technically a Nike AeroBill Classic 99, is part of Nike’s collection of footwear, apparel and accessories for the 2019 U.S. Open. It’s inspired by California beach culture and the environment around Pebble Beach. Look for polo shirts featuring the print to make an appearance this weekend if the weather gets a little better.

The shoes many Nike staffers are wearing have a denim-style trim and on the inside, on the footbed, it reads, “No Denim Allowed.” The inside of the shoes and the outsoles also feature the floral print that you see on Koepka’s hat.

The Man Out Front loves the idea of companies making commemorative gear for the majors, and plenty of golf traditions need to be reexamined, but you won’t catch him sporting a flowery hat on the first tee any time soon.