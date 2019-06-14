Gary Woodland surges to 36-hole lead at U.S. Open

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – In the first 27 major championships Gary Woodland played, he didn’t earn one top-10, with his best finishes being a tie for 12th in the 2011 PGA Championship and the 2016 British Open.

In the U.S. Open, he’s 0-for-8 with a tie for 23rd in 2011 his best showing.

“It’s not something that you’re proud of,” Woodland said.

But something happened in his next three majors, as he’s had two top-10s – a tie for sixth in the PGA Championship in 2018 (when he took the 36-hole lead) and a tie for eighth in this year’s PGA.

Now he’s well within range to make it three top-10s in four starts in this week’s U.S. Open. Heck, he’s in a prime spot to win his first major.

With a birdie from 50 feet on his final hole, Woodland posted a bogey-free, 6-under-par 65 in Friday’s second round of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach and will sleep on a two-shot lead.

“From all those experiences, too, you learn. I don’t have to be perfect with my ball striking, because I have other things that can pick me up,” Woodland said. “That’s been a big confidence boost for me, knowing I don’t have to be perfect and I can still contend and have a chance to win.

“Short game has come around. I’ve always been a pretty good ball-striker, I’ve relied on my ball-striking in my whole career, my athletic ability. But the short game and putting has kind of held me back in majors.”

Looking comfortable throughout a cool, overcast day along the California coast, Woodland had 10 one-putt greens and has gone 27 holes without a bogey. Not even a divot got in his way. On his final hole – the par-4 ninth – his drive wound up in a divot in the fairway. From 217 yards, Woodland muscled a 7-iron onto the green to set up his closing birdie. It was the last of his 27 putts, and he ranks first in the field in strokes gained: putting.

With rounds of 68-65, Woodland’s 133 total through 36 holes is one shot less than Tiger Woods posted the first two rounds in his historic victory in the 2000 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

It’s the second time Woodland’s led a major after two rounds. In the PGA Championship last year, he led by one and played with eventual champion Brooks Koepka in the third round. Woodland then played with Woods in the final round.

Woodland credits short-game guru Pete Cowen for his improved putting. The two began working together in December. In addition to guidance with his putting stroke, Cowen has helped Woodland learn how to figure out his own swing and ways to fix any problems that may arise.

“I’m practicing, working on certain things to stay within myself and understand my golf swing so I don’t have to call him,” said Woodland, 35, who has three PGA Tour titles. “It’s more difficult when Pete’s across the pond than getting on the plane or seeing Butch (Harmon, his swing coach). It’s difficult to do that. He told me he doesn’t want to text him all the time. So, I have to learn so I don’t have to make that phone call.”

He hasn’t had to make any calls this week with Cowen here. Then again, he wouldn’t have any need to call him the way he’s playing.