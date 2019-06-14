U.S. Opens: Notable names who missed the cut at Pebble Beach

The U.S. Open has made the turn to the weekend and there are some notable names who will not be hanging around for the weekend.

The cutline officially came in at 2-over late in the day on Friday.

Justin Thomas is on the outside looking in after shooting 73-73 and finishing 4-over. He tweeted Friday night that he thought “Pebble was PERFECT and has been such a great set up so far.”

Also among those missing the cut: Tony Finau, Ian Poulter and Jimmy Walker, who played as a group for the first two days of the tournament. All of them finished 4-over.

Bubba Watson finished 8-over, six shots off the cutline.

PGA Tour tournament winners from 2019 not playing the weekend at Pebble Beach: Keith Mitchell (+4), J.B. Holmes (+4), Kevin Na (+7) and C.T. Pan (+11).

