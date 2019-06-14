Patrick Reed snaps his wedge over his knee at U.S. Open

The 18th hole strikes again, as Patrick Reed had a frustrating finishing hole on Friday.

After a 280-yard drive off the right, his second went into the fairway bunker on the left.

His third shot to the par 5 hole went over the green.

He fourth shot coming back went back across the green and in the rough.

His barely advanced his fifth shot at all, with his ball still in the rough.

That’s when he got all weekend hacker, as he took his wedge in both hands and snapped the shaft over his leg.

He then tossed both pieces on the ground next to his bag and grabbed another club.

Patrick Reed with a frustrating end to his round. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/L6I3wsHw77 — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 15, 2019

After finally chipping on with his sixth shot, Reed needed to make a 3-footer for double bogey to finish at 2-over, right on the cutline for the weekend. He then he made that putt for a 7, ending his round.

Reed then took off his hat to shake hands with his playing partners before leaving the 18th green.

Lucas Bjerregaard on Thursday posted an 11 on the 18th hole, the second highest score on the 18th hole in a U.S. Open.