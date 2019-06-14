Phil Mickelson's Grand Slam chances slim but alive at Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – There was a not-so-insignificant stretch of time Friday at Pebble Beach when Phil Mickelson’s Career Grand Slam chances suddenly seemed very real.

He was grooving on the back nine in Round 2 of the U.S. Open, and when he stuck a wedge to five feet and drained the birdie putt at No. 14 he was 3 under for the tournament.

The lead was still 7 under at that point and the only important tournament that has eluded Mickelson throughout his storied career was within reach.

Roughly 90 minutes and two bogeys later he was eight shots behind leader Gary Woodland, signing for an even-par 71 to stay 1 under for the championship.

Phil Mickelson was never in the fairway, never on the green, made 🐦#USOpen pic.twitter.com/aJ0Hqv05SW — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 14, 2019

Does an eight-shot deficit put an end to his Slam bid? Not totally. And considering few gave him any chance at all entering the week, they might be better than expected entering Saturday’s third round.

“I know that I’m playing well and now I just have to go shoot the score and execute,” Mickelson said. “The fact that I’m in it and in a good position and know I’m playing well enough to shoot 4 or 5-under and get right back in it, I wouldn’t say it’s right where I want to be – I’d like to be leading – but I’m in a good spot.”

Mickelson’s brother and caddie Tim Mickelson had to think for a minute when asked if he was surprised to be that far off the lead considering 1 under at the U.S. Open is generally near or at the top of the leaderboard.

No, Tim said, not all that surprised. Mickelson is playing well but the course was gettable. Tim described a very fair setup with fairways that are wide enough and greens receptive on good approach shots that 9 under isn’t a shocking lead.

Whether or not that will continue to be the case remains to be scene. The forecast looks similar for the next two days, but the USGA has been known to tinker over the weekend.

It was an adventurous round for Mickelson, one that included a ruling on the 10th after a stray bird poked at his ball and moved it around after it settled in the fairway. He would go on to make – wait for it – birdie on the same hole, dropping a 27-footer that drew a huge roar from the crowd.

The relatively subdued Pebble spectators got a little riled up in the afternoon and were chirping at Mickelson for the duration of his round. It led to a bit of bad luck when a fan at another hole whistled right in the middle of Mickelson’s backswing on the 15th tee, where he missed the fairway in a bunker and made bogey.

Mickelson also tried one of those ‘only Phil’ shots at the par-3 17th, a high flop with a wedge from a slope on the right side of the green. He scared the cup and nearly pulled it off but missed the comebacker for par.

His second shot at the par-5 18th sailed way right into the crowd and he got free relief from the surrounding wood chips, eventually pumping a wedge over the tree and onto the green from a sea of fans to save par.

It was a typical Mickelson round with a little bit of everything, one that kept him in this tournament if nothing else.

He’s facing some long odds but not totally out of the race, on to the weekend with Grand Slam aspirations still intact.