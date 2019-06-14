Tiger Woods 'a little hot' after second-round 72 at U.S. Open

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – It’s hard to imagine as one strolls around this idyllic intersection of land and sea here at Pebble Beach Golf Links, but there are undesirable places sprinkled amidst the beauty.

Above the hole, for instance. On the short side to a tucked pin. At the bottom of the thick, gnarly rough rimming the fairways and greens. And in the scoring tent putting your signature to a scorecard after a maddening round.

“I’m a little hot right now,” Tiger Woods said just moments after making official his 1-over-par 72 in Friday’s second round of the U.S. Open. “Need a little time to cool down a little bit.”

His maddening round left him seven shots behind pace-setting Justin Rose, who shot 70 to follow up his 65 in the opening round. If Woods is to make a run at his 16th major and fourth U.S. Open title, he needs to pick his spots better.

Unlike in Thursday’s first round, where Woods toured Pebble Beach in 70 strokes, he kept finding unattractive locations for his ball to come to rest in the second round. And when he did leave his ball below the hole, he made strong runs at birdies but capitalized just once, that coming at the 11th hole, his second of the day.

Tiger pulls the string on the approach and sinks the putt for 🐦#USOpen pic.twitter.com/9xNLuFzzdU — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 14, 2019

All told, he hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation and 11 of 14 fairways. But he missed three birdie putts inside 10 feet and needed 32 putts to complete his round.

“I had a couple opportunities there. I missed a couple,” Woods said. “But overall I kept leaving myself above the hole. And unlike yesterday, when I missed it I missed in the correct spots below the hole. Today I never had that many looks from below the hole. And the one I did have, I made at 11.

“It’s just a matter of leaving the ball in the right spots. And yesterday I did that; today I didn’t. And I just wasn’t as crisp as I needed to be to put the ball below the hole each and every shot. So, I had puttable putts and I could take a lot of the bounciness out of it (Thursday). Today I just couldn’t do that.”

His final hole, the par-4 ninth, offered an example and unfortunately, was a fitting way for Woods to end the day. After his tee shot found a deep fairway bunker, he was forced to lay up. From 60 yards, he hit a terrific shot out of the first cut of rough, to 8 feet. But he was above the hole and could only tap the ball with is putter on his attempt for par. The ball trickled and trickled and stayed out.

“Above the holes, they’re a little tough to make,” Woods said.

Woods’ spot on the leaderboard was in the middle of the pack with much of the field still having to complete the second round. Despite his current deficit, Woods said there’s no reason to change his game plan and he’ll continue to preach patience and, hopefully for his sake, start finding pleasing places for his ball.

“Right now, I’m still in the ball game,” he said. “There’s so many guys with a chance to win. We’ve got a long way to go. You have your opportunities the first seven holes to get after it. And after that, it’s plod away. There’s some tough, tough green complexes. So, if you’re in the wrong spot, you’ve got to be defensive.”