What the USGA says about where bunker rakes should be placed

Jordan Spieth hit a rake with his ball as he tried escape a bunker on the second hole on Friday at the U.S. Open.

Spieth was in a bunker on the right side of the fairway and was facing a shot over a fairly steep face with some tall grass.

What he didn’t see was a rake deep inside that grass. But his ball found it.

According to the USGA’s website, there is no rule specific rule about the placement of rakes, but it is recommended that:

“…bunker rakes be placed outside of bunkers in areas where they are least likely to affect play.”

That’s not what happened here.

Spieth ended up with a bogey on the hole, part of an up-and-down round featuring four bogeys but highlighted by seven birdies.

Spieth has had an interesting week so far. On Thursday, Fox Sports broadcast Spieth bemoaning a couple of bad shots to his caddie, Michael Greller.

And there’s history with Spieth and Greller and rakes: Greller kept a rake after Spieth won the Travelers in 2017.