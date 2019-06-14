My Bag: Gary Woodland's equipment at the 2019 U.S. Open

A complete list of the clubs Gary Woodland is using at the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach:
DRIVER: Ping G410 (9 degrees adjusted to 7), with Accra RPG 475 M5+ shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: Ping G410 LST (15 degrees), with Accra Tour Z X4100 M5 shaft
IRONS: Wilson Staff prototype (18 degrees), Wilson Staff Model Blades (4-PW), with KBS Tour C-Taper 130 X shafts
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (52 degrees bent to 53, 58 degrees), TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (64 degrees), with KBS Hi-Rev 2.0 125 X shafts
PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Newport prototype
BALL: Bridgestone Tour BX
GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord Midsize
Comments