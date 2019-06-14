Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
My Bag: Gary Woodland's equipment at the 2019 U.S. Open

Gary Woodland's golf equipment David Dusek/Golfweek

By June 14, 2019 11:02 pm

A complete list of the clubs Gary Woodland is using at the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach:

DRIVER: Ping G410 (9 degrees adjusted to 7), with Accra RPG 475 M5+ shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Ping G410 LST (15 degrees), with Accra Tour Z X4100 M5 shaft

IRONS: Wilson Staff prototype (18 degrees), Wilson Staff Model Blades (4-PW), with KBS Tour C-Taper 130 X shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (52 degrees bent to 53, 58 degrees), TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (64 degrees), with KBS Hi-Rev 2.0 125 X shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Newport prototype

BALL: Bridgestone Tour BX

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord Midsize

