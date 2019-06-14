Runaway golf cart injures 5 people at U.S. Open

Five people were injured by a runaway golf cart Friday during the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

A vendor was loading his golf cart when a box fell onto the vehicle’s accelerator and propelled the cart into a group of people, The Californian of Salinas reported.

Four spectators and the vendor were injured by the cart before the vendor was able to stop it. The incident happened at 10:15 a.m. local time near the 16th fairway.

Play had been underway for about two hours when it occurred.

“Unfortunately, during today’s second round there was an incident involving a golf cart on the 16th hole that resulted in three spectators and a vendor being injured and requiring medical treatment. We will continue to monitor their conditions,” the USGA said in a statement.

The USGA statement contradicts police, who told The Californian there were five people injured, including the vendor.

Two people were taken to the Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula, the paper said. The injured range in age from 25 to 82.

Their names were not released, but their ages and hometowns were.

The injured are:

A man, 25, from Highland, Texas

A man, 43, from West Jordan, Utah.

A woman, 58, from Carmel, Calif,

A man, 58, from Modesto, Calif.

A man, 82, from Modesto, Calif.

During the first round of the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills, a commercial blimp crashed, injuring the pilot when it caught fire. A 94-year-old spectator also died of natural causes while watching the second round of the Open that year.