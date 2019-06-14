Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods makes early birdie to get to 2 under at U.S. Open

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Tiger Woods is set for a quick turnaround Friday morning in Round 2 of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

Hole 17: Par 3, 210 yards

OFF THE TEE (10:24 a.m.): After a 25-minute wait, Tiger goes after it with a 5 iron and hits a great shot. On the green safely and maybe 12-15 feet to go for birdie on a hole where every player in the field would gladly take par and move on.

Hole 16: Par 4, 407 yards

OFF THE TEE (10 a.m.): Another iron. Another fairway. That’s seven straight fairways to start the day, good way to conserve some mental energy this championship will inevitably require at times throughout the round.

APPROACH SHOT (10:04 a.m.): Got a little aggressive on that one to a tight left pin and misses the green. He’ll be chipping from the rough but it doesn’t look terribly difficult. We’ll see if he can get up and down from there to keep the clean card intact.

AROUND THE GREEN (10:09 a.m.): Just a little pop up with the wedge and another easy tap-in par. Now let’s see if we get some fireworks over the next couple holes.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 7 (2 under overall)

Hole 15: Par 4, 399 yards

OFF THE TEE (9:43 a.m.): Just an iron and back in the middle of the fairway. He’s 6 for 6 so far in that department. Looking sharp.

APPROACH SHOT (9:50 a.m.): Had a 9 iron from 148 yards out and left it well short again. Still below the hole but leaves himself a mighty long par putt.

ON THE GREEN (9:55 a.m.): Lag putting has been great all week and no exception there. Rolls it up to about a foot for another tap-in par. Hasn’t really had to sweat over anything yet today, but you know he’ll be tested at some point soon.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 6 (2 under overall)

Hole 14: Par 5, 583 yards

OFF THE TEE (9:24 a.m.): Pokes one out there 274 yards and won’t be able to reach in two. Still 314 yards out but he got himself in trouble going at the green yesterday, maybe a layup and wedge gives him a better birdie look this morning.

APPROACH SHOT (9:28 a.m.): Not much to that one. Positional play down the right side of the fairway and we’ll give it a go from there.

THIRD SHOT (9:33 a.m.): Missed it by a few yards. Came up short and the ball rolls back off the green entirely, same exact thing he watched Spieth do moments earlier. Daunting par-5 giving him problems again this morning.

AROUND THE GREEN (9:36 a.m.): Nice. Good chip stops next to the hole, maybe 5 feet left to save par. Little easier than that 30-footer he drained yesterday but still outside the circle of friendship.

ON THE GREEN (9:41 a.m.): Got it. Really, really confident on those short ones so far this week. That’s a good sign. Par. Onward.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 5 (2 under overall)

Hole 13: Par 4, 452 yards

OFF THE TEE (9:07 a.m.): Keeping the momentum going, four fairways in a row now. Middle of the fairway, 171 yards to the cup. Definitely looking more comfortable with the irons today.

APPROACH SHOT (9:11 a.m.): That will work. Good line, kept it below the hole again and leaves about 25 feet uphill. Probably just trying to avoid any big mistakes in this stretch and knows he’ll be able to go after some flags on the front. Clinical start thus far.

ON THE GREEN (9:17 a.m.): Just buzzed the edge of the cup for another near-make. He’ll mark it but shouldn’t have any trouble cleaning that up for another par. That’ll work on this stretch of holes for sure.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 4 (2 under overall)

Hole 12: Par 3, 185 yards

OFF THE TEE (8:55 a.m.): Yet another good one. Kept it below the hole, maybe 20 feet or so from there. Woods talked yesterday about constantly leaving himself uphill putts in Round 1 and that’s obviously huge in a U.S. Open. Looking sharp early this morning.

ON THE GREEN (9:01 a.m.): Good roll, left it a rotation or two short. Count it as a stress-free par and move on.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 3 (2 under overall)

Hole 11: Par 4, 389 yards

OFF THE TEE (8:45 a.m.): Another good one. Hugs the left side of the fairway and the ball finds the short stuff. Looks like he’ll have about 126 yards from there, let’s see if he can get the wedges dialed in today.

APPROACH SHOT (8:47 a.m.): The answer is yes, he can get the wedges dialed in. On this hole at least. Lands it past the cup and spins it back to 10 feet. Another great birdie chance right out of the gate.

ON THE GREEN (8:50 a.m.): Yessir. Takes advantage this time and drains that one for birdie. Smooth sailing so far, let’s see how long Tiger can keep this up. Must be a welcome feeling after grinding so hard for everything yesterday.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 2 (2 under overall)

Hole 10: Par 4, 497 yards

OFF THE TEE (8:26 a.m.): Smooth swing with the driver, a little twirl and a fairway in regulation to start the day. Now is where we point out that when you’re 43 years old playing in cold conditions early in the morning coming off a shuttle ride to a very tough opening par-4, that’s not the easiest opening tee shot. So far so good.

APPROACH SHOT (8:30 a.m.): Oh yeah. Had roughly 201 yards, put it on a good line, lands it just short of the green, ball kicks up to pin high leaving about 7-8 feet for birdie. Heck of a shot.

ON THE GREEN (8:37 a.m.): Nope. Didn’t hit it, missed below the hole and got a really good read on it with Jordan Spieth putting on the same line. Big missed opportunity.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 1 (1 under overall)

Pre-round

Woods is teeing off alongside Jordan Spieth and leader Justin Rose at 11:24 a.m. ET and looking to build on a scrappy opening-round 1-under 70. He’s five shots off the lead and T-28 overall, with plenty of time left to make a move up the board.

Woods was impressive off the tee with an array of clubs Thursday afternoon, finding the fairways with consistency and putting himself in good spots. His iron play was as disappointing as it’s been in quite a while, but Woods time and time again bailed himself out with the putter and made a number of scrambling U.S. Open pars.

He could have shot something in the mid-70s considering all the sub-par approach shots, but Woods knows how to manage this course without his best stuff and that’s what we saw for the majority of Thursday’s round.

With similar scoring conditions and mild wind, the course should play similar Friday morning. That means the chance to post a number in the mid-60s is out there and within reach for Woods if he can sharpen up his iron play.

