U.S. Open: Jordan Spieth hits hidden rake with bunker shot at No. 2

Those watching Jordan Spieth during this U.S. Open, seeing his facial contortions or hearing his vocal frustrations after nearly every shot, might think he’s going to miss the cut at + 20.

Spieth’s frustration with caddie Michael Greller was caught on camera Thursday during Round 1 at Pebble Beach and triggered social media outrage throughout the golf community.

Friday, while playing with Tiger Woods and Justin Rose, Spieth somehow managed not to explode with he hit a hidden rake in the tall grass atop a right fairway bunker on the par-4 No. 2 hole.

These hot Fox mics are doing Spieth ZERO favors this week. Comes across like the petulant child he can be. Hitting awful shots and blaming his caddy. “Yes there is a rake there” – Greller- as we watch their relationship devolve to no fault of Michael’s pic.twitter.com/LmZioVtRoa — The Beaver Invitational (@TheBeavMCC) June 14, 2019

“Oh, it hit the rake. Oh, there’s a rake there,” Spieth said with both incredulity and anguish in his voice. “Yes, there’s a rake there,” Greller answers.

“Oh, it got over the lip but it hit the rake,” Spieth continues.

There was no information available as who let the rake beneath the grass at the bunker. Given Spieth’s placement deep in the bunker, there’s no way he could have seen the obstacle.

“If I had seen it, I would have moved it,” Spieth said after the round. “I was trying to clear it higher, anyways, but you don’t really see that every day. I don’t know where the ball would have ended up if it had not hit the rake. I don’t know how much speed it had on it.”

The blame in this case – if there is any – falls upon the caddie. But Spieth was not playing any blame game afterward.

“Kind of a tough break where it ended up after it hit the rake,” Spieth said. “That happens. It’s a U.S. Open. Things are going to sometimes bounce the other way and you’ve got to take it on the shoulder. It was really actually a great bogey. Kept a little momentum alive there and I was able to make a birdie a couple of holes later. ”

But Spieth did not say anything – at least that was picked up by the Fox Sports cameras – to Greller about why he didn’t see the hidden piece of lawn equipment.

Twitter was ready with its response.

No athlete provides more interesting running commentary than Jordan Spieth, especially when he’s running hot. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) June 14, 2019

Spieth has been playing aggressively all day since teeing off from No. 10.

He rallied to for a bogey on No. 2 and is surprisingly still has a shot at his first PGA Tour victory in 22 months at -1 overall after 36 holes, just five shots off the lead.