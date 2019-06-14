U.S. Open: New rules of golf curtail search for Dustin Johnson's lost ball

Dustin Johnson lost his ball Friday during Round 2 of the U.S. Open on the par-4, 334-yard, fourth hole.

Johnson drove his tee shot right and into the deep growth along the fairway and it landed somewhere between the bunker and the beach.

A multi-person search was cut short in part due to the new rules of golf announced last year for implementation in 2019.

Under the new rules, Rule 18.2a (1) stipulates that a ball is considered lost if it is not found within three minutes after the player or the caddie begin to search for it.

In the past, there was a five-minute time limit when it came to ball searches.

The clock ran out on Johnson Friday and he took a 2-shot penalty. His second shot (third stroke) landed on the green but he missed his par putt.

I’ve never felt more connected to Dustin Johnson than this moment where he hit a shot so bad that 25 people couldn’t find his ball. — Brian Christopherson (@Husker247BC) June 14, 2019

The stroke and distance provision in Rule 18.2a is not new, but what has changed is the time issue.

It was implemented to “emphasize the importance of prompt and continuous play,” according to the USGA.

Often, when balls are launched into the woods or the high grass, the ones that are found are usually found early in the search period and far less frequently after the first few minutes.

In practice, the five-minute search period resulted in much longer delays. When players came up empty-handed, they has to walk back to the spot of the previous stroke and start over. This process would take several minutes and created a domino effect of delaying not that player’s group and following groups.

On especially difficult holes, like the one Johnson struggled with a Pebble Beach Friday, a series of ball searches can result in serious delays.

Among the other rules changes relating to lost balls was a change that would no long penalize players or caddies for accidentally moving a ball during their search.

The old rules penalized a player if they moved their ball while searching for it, such as in high grass or in a bush. If another player or outside agent, such as a spectator, moved the ball during a search, there was no penalty.

Players can now move sand or water; bend grass or branches; or even break grass or branches so long as it’s part of a reasonable effort to find or identify the ball. But a player still cannot act excessively by intentionally breaking branches or tearing up grass to improve the next shot – such actions result in a general penalty (loss of hole in match play; two-stroke penalty in stroke play).

If a ball is found buried in sand, the player must recreate the original lie as best as possible but may leave a small portion of the ball visible.

If a player finds a ball but can’t identify it as their ball, they can lift it to confirm it is their ball. But they first must mark the location; failure to mark the spot results in a one-stroke penalty. If the ball is too dirty to identify it, the player may clean it just enough to identify it. The ball must be returned to that original spot.