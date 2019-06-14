U.S. Open: Seagull leads to birdie for Phil Mickelson

Last year, Phil Mickelson hit his ball twice during the same shot in the U.S. Open.

This year, his ball moved twice on the same shot with help from another birdbrain.

During late U.S. Open Friday play at Pebble Beach, Mickelson dropped a bomb on No. 10, striping his tee shot 343 yards straight down the fairway.

Mickelson’s ball caught the eye – or ire – of a seagull.

The bird found the ball somewhat appealing and tried to take a couple of bites into it. The would-be avian duffer ended up pushing the ball a few inches.

Phil Mickelson has made 4 birdies and 1 seagull. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/5gIJ1e1aE4 — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 14, 2019

The movement allowed Mickelson to take relief without penalty and place the ball as close to its original spot as possible.

Lefty then blasted his second shot from about 150 yards out to within 30 feet of the pin and drained a 27-footer for a – you guessed it – birdie on the hole.

Otherwise, it has been a typical Mickelson day, thanks to holes like this.

Phil Mickelson was never in the fairway, never on the green, made 🐦#USOpen pic.twitter.com/aJ0Hqv05SW — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 14, 2019

During the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills on Long Island, Mickelson struggled mightily. His frustrations peaked during Round 3 at Shinnecock Hills’ par-4 13th, when he was already 4 over. He intentionally hit a ball while it was still moving after an ill-fated putt.

That led to a two-shot penalty.

“No question it was going to go down into the same spot behind the bunker, wasn’t going to have a shot,” Mickelson said afterward. “I don’t know if I would’ve been able to save a shot or whatnot, but I know it’s a two-shot penalty, hitting a moving ball. I tried to hit it as close to the hole as I could to make the next one, and you take the two shots and you move on.”

The resulting uproar throughout golf media and among the game’s purists nearly overshadowed both Brooks Koepka’s second-straight victory and the horrible conditions of Shinnecock that weekend.