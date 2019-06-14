U.S. Open Round 3: Tee times, pairings, TV/streaming info

Gary Woodland holds the lead heading into the weekend at the U.S. Open for the first time in his career after he fired a scorching 65 late Friday afternoon at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
Woodland buried a 50-foot birdie on 18 to reach 9-under on the tournament and take a 2-shot lead over Justin Rose. Woodland has now played 26 consecutive holes without a bogey in this tournament.
Rose led nearly all day Friday, going out early, and added a shot to his 18-hole advantage.
But it did not withstand Woodland’s slow and methodical surge late into the final two rounds of play.
Louis Oosthuizen is alone in third at 6-under. Rory McIlroy and Aaron Wise are tied for fourth at 5-under.
Among the many big names missing the 36-hole cut (+2) was Justin Thomas:
Here are the Round 3 tee times and pairings.
All times listed are Eastern.
U.S. Open: Tee Times – Round 3
1st Tee – Saturday
|Tee Times (ET)
|Players
|10:36 a.m.
|Justin Walters
|10:47 a.m.
|
Rhys Enoch, Patrick Reed
|10:58 a.m.
|Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton
|11:09 a.m.
|
Shane Lowry, Martin Kaymer
|11:20 a.m.
|11:31 a.m.
|Adri Arnaus, Tom Hoge
|11:42 a.m.
|Clement Sordet, Erik Van Rooyen
|11:53 a.m.
|Bernd Wiesberger, Alex Prugh
|12:04 p.m.
|Andrew Putnam, Patrick Cantlay
|12:15 p.m.
|Brandt Snedeker, Rafa Cabrera Bello
|12:26 p.m.
|Michael Thorbjornsen (a), Chip McDaniel
|12:37 p.m.
|Brian Stuard, Marcus Kinhult
|12:48 p.m.
|Collin Morikawa, Andy Pope
|12:59 p.m.
|Cameron Smith, Jason Day
|1:10 p.m.
|Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau
|1:21 p.m.
|Kevin Kisner, Marc Leishman
|1:32 p.m.
|1:43 p.m.
|Daniel Berger, Rory Sabbatini
|1:54 p.m.
|Abraham Ancer, Hideki Matsuyama
|2:05 p.m.
|Danny Willett, Luke Donald
|2:16 p.m.
|Emiliano Grillo, Chandler Eaton (a)
|2:27 p.m.
|Tiger Woods, Byeong Hun An
|2:38 p.m.
|Viktor Hovland (a), Webb Simpson
|2:49 p.m.
|Paul Casey, Charles Howell III
|3 p.m.
|Charlie Danielson, Phil Mickelson
|3:11 p.m.
|Haotong Li, Jason Dufner
|3:22 p.m..
|Jordan Spieth, Nate Lashley
|3:33 p.m.
|Harris English, Brandon Wu (a)
|3:44 p.m.
|3:55 p.m.
|Sepp Straka, Matt Fitzpatrick
|4:06 p.m.
|Francesco Molinari, Jim Furyk
|4:17 p.m.
|Xander Schauffele, Sergio Garcia
|4:28 p.m.
|Graeme McDowell, Zach Johnson
|4:39 p.m.
|Jon Rahm, Scott Piercy
|4:50 p.m.
|Adam Scott, Henrik Stenson
|5:01 p.m.
|Matt Wallace, Brooks Koepka
|5:12 p.m.
|Matt Kuchar, Chesson Hadley
|5:23 p.m.
|Chez Reavie, Rory McIlroy
|5:34 p.m.
|Aaron Wise, Louis Oosthuizen
|5:45 p.m.
|Justin Rose, Gary Woodland
U.S. Open: Round 3 TV/Streaming
Morning Drive, 7-9 a.m., Golf Channel
Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open, 9 a.m.-noon, Golf Channel
Third round, noon-10 p.m., Fox
Featured Groups 1 and 2 and Featured Holes, noon – 9 p.m., usopen.com and the U.S. Open app
Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open, 10 p.m.-midnight, Golf Channel
