U.S. Open Round 3: Tee times, pairings, TV/streaming info

Gary Woodland holds the lead heading into the weekend at the U.S. Open for the first time in his career after he fired a scorching 65 late Friday afternoon at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Woodland buried a 50-foot birdie on 18 to reach 9-under on the tournament and take a 2-shot lead over Justin Rose. Woodland has now played 26 consecutive holes without a bogey in this tournament.

Rose led nearly all day Friday, going out early, and added a shot to his 18-hole advantage.

But it did not withstand Woodland’s slow and methodical surge late into the final two rounds of play.

Louis Oosthuizen is alone in third at 6-under. Rory McIlroy and Aaron Wise are tied for fourth at 5-under.

Among the many big names missing the 36-hole cut (+2) was Justin Thomas:

There’s nothing worse than missing the weekend at a major.. especially the @usopengolf when anything can happen! Pebble is PERFECT and has been such a great set up thus far. Getting firm and will show the best players come weeks end. Well done @USGA — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) June 15, 2019

Here are the Round 3 tee times and pairings.

All times listed are Eastern.

U.S. Open: Tee Times – Round 3

1st Tee – Saturday

Tee Times (ET) Players 10:36 a.m. Justin Walters 10:47 a.m. Rhys Enoch, Patrick Reed 10:58 a.m. Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton 11:09 a.m. Shane Lowry, Martin Kaymer 11:20 a.m. Shane Lowry, Martin Kaymer 11:31 a.m. Adri Arnaus, Tom Hoge 11:42 a.m. Clement Sordet, Erik Van Rooyen 11:53 a.m. Bernd Wiesberger, Alex Prugh 12:04 p.m. Andrew Putnam, Patrick Cantlay 12:15 p.m. Brandt Snedeker, Rafa Cabrera Bello 12:26 p.m. Michael Thorbjornsen (a), Chip McDaniel 12:37 p.m. Brian Stuard, Marcus Kinhult 12:48 p.m. Collin Morikawa, Andy Pope 12:59 p.m. Cameron Smith, Jason Day 1:10 p.m. Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau 1:21 p.m. Kevin Kisner, Marc Leishman 1:32 p.m. Kevin Kisner, Marc Leishman 1:43 p.m. Daniel Berger, Rory Sabbatini 1:54 p.m. Abraham Ancer, Hideki Matsuyama 2:05 p.m. Danny Willett, Luke Donald 2:16 p.m. Emiliano Grillo, Chandler Eaton (a) 2:27 p.m. Tiger Woods, Byeong Hun An 2:38 p.m. Viktor Hovland (a), Webb Simpson 2:49 p.m. Paul Casey, Charles Howell III 3 p.m. Charlie Danielson, Phil Mickelson 3:11 p.m. Haotong Li, Jason Dufner 3:22 p.m.. Jordan Spieth, Nate Lashley 3:33 p.m. Harris English, Brandon Wu (a) 3:44 p.m. Harris English, Brandon Wu (a) 3:55 p.m. Sepp Straka, Matt Fitzpatrick 4:06 p.m. Francesco Molinari, Jim Furyk 4:17 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Sergio Garcia 4:28 p.m. Graeme McDowell, Zach Johnson 4:39 p.m. Jon Rahm, Scott Piercy 4:50 p.m. Adam Scott, Henrik Stenson 5:01 p.m. Matt Wallace, Brooks Koepka 5:12 p.m. Matt Kuchar, Chesson Hadley 5:23 p.m. Chez Reavie, Rory McIlroy 5:34 p.m. Aaron Wise, Louis Oosthuizen 5:45 p.m. Justin Rose, Gary Woodland

U.S. Open: Round 3 TV/Streaming

Morning Drive, 7-9 a.m., Golf Channel

Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open, 9 a.m.-noon, Golf Channel

Third round, noon-10 p.m., Fox

Featured Groups 1 and 2 and Featured Holes, noon – 9 p.m., usopen.com and the U.S. Open app

Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open, 10 p.m.-midnight, Golf Channel