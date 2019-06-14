U.S. Open Round 3: Tee times, pairings, TV/streaming info

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
justin rose Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports

Golf

By June 14, 2019 11:45 pm

Gary Woodland holds the lead heading into the weekend at the U.S. Open for the first time in his career after he fired a scorching 65 late Friday afternoon at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Woodland buried a 50-foot birdie on 18 to reach 9-under on the tournament and take a 2-shot lead over Justin Rose. Woodland has now played 26 consecutive holes without a bogey in this tournament.

Rose led nearly all day Friday, going out early, and added a shot to his 18-hole advantage.

But it did not withstand Woodland’s slow and methodical surge late into the final two rounds of play.

Louis Oosthuizen is alone in third at 6-under. Rory McIlroy and Aaron Wise are tied for fourth at 5-under.

Among the many big names missing the 36-hole cut (+2) was Justin Thomas:

U.S. OPEN: Woodland holds 36-hole lead | Tiger runs ‘hot’ | Scores

Here are the Round 3 tee times and pairings.

All times listed are Eastern.

U.S. Open: Tee Times – Round 3

1st Tee – Saturday

Tee Times (ET) Players
10:36 a.m. Justin Walters
10:47 a.m.
Rhys Enoch, Patrick Reed
10:58 a.m. Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton
11:09 a.m.
Shane Lowry, Martin Kaymer
11:31 a.m. Adri Arnaus, Tom Hoge
11:42 a.m. Clement Sordet, Erik Van Rooyen
11:53 a.m. Bernd Wiesberger, Alex Prugh
12:04 p.m. Andrew Putnam, Patrick Cantlay
12:15 p.m. Brandt Snedeker, Rafa Cabrera Bello
12:26 p.m. Michael Thorbjornsen (a), Chip McDaniel
12:37 p.m. Brian Stuard, Marcus Kinhult
12:48 p.m. Collin Morikawa, Andy Pope
12:59 p.m. Cameron Smith, Jason Day
1:10 p.m. Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau
1:21 p.m. Kevin Kisner, Marc Leishman
1:43 p.m. Daniel Berger, Rory Sabbatini
1:54 p.m. Abraham Ancer, Hideki Matsuyama
2:05 p.m. Danny Willett, Luke Donald
2:16 p.m. Emiliano Grillo, Chandler Eaton (a)
2:27 p.m. Tiger Woods, Byeong Hun An
2:38 p.m. Viktor Hovland (a), Webb Simpson
2:49 p.m. Paul Casey, Charles Howell III
3 p.m. Charlie Danielson, Phil Mickelson
3:11 p.m. Haotong Li, Jason Dufner
3:22 p.m.. Jordan Spieth, Nate Lashley
3:33 p.m. Harris English, Brandon Wu (a)
3:55 p.m. Sepp Straka, Matt Fitzpatrick
4:06 p.m. Francesco Molinari, Jim Furyk
4:17 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Sergio Garcia
4:28 p.m. Graeme McDowell, Zach Johnson
4:39 p.m. Jon Rahm, Scott Piercy
4:50 p.m. Adam Scott, Henrik Stenson
5:01 p.m. Matt Wallace, Brooks Koepka
5:12 p.m. Matt Kuchar, Chesson Hadley
5:23 p.m. Chez Reavie, Rory McIlroy
5:34 p.m. Aaron Wise, Louis Oosthuizen
5:45 p.m. Justin Rose, Gary Woodland

U.S. Open: Round 3 TV/Streaming

Morning Drive, 7-9 a.m., Golf Channel

Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open, 9 a.m.-noon, Golf Channel

Third round, noon-10 p.m., Fox

Featured Groups 1 and 2 and Featured Holes, noon – 9 p.m., usopen.com and the U.S. Open app

Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open, 10 p.m.-midnight, Golf Channel

 

