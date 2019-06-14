Shackelford: Justin Rose makes a surprising admission after taking 36-hole lead at U.S. Open

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Justin Rose won’t hold back.

No, he’s not Brooks Koepka blunt. The English accent wouldn’t allow it.

But after opening the 2019 U.S. Open with rounds of 65-70 to take the 36-hole lead, the Englishman’s forthright answers suggest he’s plenty comfortable in pursuit of his second major.

The 38-year-old’s so-so ball striking by his standards was offset by what playing partner Jordan Spieth said was “maybe” the best short game recovery display he’d ever seen.

Instead, Rose sounded more like a jockey atop a horse still finding its way in the opening furlongs and looking forward to shaking the reins Saturday and Sunday.

Justin Rose is running away! He shoots 34 on his first 9 and leads by 3. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/fLv75sIBhE — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 14, 2019

“Sometimes it’s nice to be in contention with things to work on going into the weekend,” he said after a 10-of-18 green day. “Sometimes if you feel perfect after two days, it’s sometimes hard to keep that level every single day.”

He was referring back to his victory at Merion where a gradual build-up each day led to his lone major win and a life moment so special, he and wife Kate named a race horse Master of Merion.

Rose also was answering those who saw him working on swing mechanics with Sean Foley just minutes before Friday’s early morning pairing with Tiger Woods and Spieth.

There will be more of those range sessions this weekend and plenty of conversation with performance coach Jason Goldsmith, who helps Rose find ways to “win going away” as he last did in January at Torrey Pines.

“Yeah, I’m swinging it well, I can put it down the fairway, I’m pretty comfortable on every shot. But you’re just looking for that last bit of quality.”

U.S. OPEN: TV, streaming info | Photos | Leaderboard | Scores

Rose will not be watching early morning coverage to scout Pebble Beach hole locations, instead leaving those duties to caddie Gareth Lord.

“I find that’s not conducive,” he said with a grin. “When they make putts I get frustrated. So it doesn’t do me any good really to watch it.”

He broke the interview room up laughing at the idea of rooting so hard against golfers on TV, a refreshing admission in the bro-era of backstopping and waiting around to celebrate someone else’s win.

Regarding what seems like an inevitable weekend showdown with Brooks Koepka, Rose has not made a study of this potential adversary but admitted “his name is standing out more than anybody else’s, for sure.”

Beyond that?

“I go on his sound bites, really,” Rose said of Koepka’s brutal honesty. “He seems to get very focused. He seems to let the mistakes roll off his back. I’ve heard him saying that so I’m just regurgitating that.”

Rose’s fourth hole tee shot found the hazard and led to a yell towards the grandstand.

“I heard that camera there, guys. Not cool.”

Afterwards, Rose said the irritation was at himself for an indecisive approach to the short par-4. He played short with a 4-iron, a decision he regretted after the round.

“I was 8-under and leading, I think today was driver, if I’m honest. I probably let where I was and the situation dictate the club off the tee,” Rose said. “I think it was a driver hole today.”

As he heads into the home stretch this weekend, watching Rose go to the whip will be just part of the fun. Hearing his take afterwards may be just as entertaining.