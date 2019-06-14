U.S. Open: What Tiger Woods said Friday after shooting 72 at Pebble Beach

Tiger Woods battled through another tough round of golf at Pebble Beach in the U.S. Open on Friday before things got unsightly on the final two holes of the day.

Woods shot a 1-over 72 and is even after 36 holes, 7 shots behind clubhouse leader Justin Rose.

Woods’ bogey on his 17th hole of the day (No. 8) was the first on his card after teeing off early alongside the Pacific Ocean at No. 10. That ended a streak of 29-straight bogey-free holes for Woods and heightened further the frustration of a day full of missed chances and unfulfilled opportunity.

He found the bunker on his 18th hole of the round (No. 9) and then hit his second shot to the medium rough on the par-4, 526-yard hole. His approach was vintage but he whiffed a 6-foot, 10-inch par putt to card his second-straight bogey and fall over par on the day.

Woods struggled with his irons throughout his round and backed away from any aggressiveness that would have cost him further.

Here is some of what Woods had to say after his round at Pebble Beach Friday.

On being upset with his finish

“Yeah, I am. Not a very good finish. Yeah, I’m a little hot right now. I just signed my card about a minute ago. So need a little time to cool down a little bit.”

On the greens playing quicker Friday

“A little bit quicker. Still a little slow and bumpy. It’s so important to be below the hole, because above the holes, they’re a little tough to make.”

On the lost opportunities

“I had a couple opportunities there. I missed a couple. But overall I kept leaving myself above the hole. And unlike yesterday, when I missed it I missed the correct spots below the hole, today I never had that many looks from below the hole. And the one I did have, I made at 11.”

On the course set-up

“They moved a couple of the pins I think a little bit more difficult than they were yesterday for sure. And now with the — this marine layer lifting, the wind is going to start picking up. It’s going to get a little quick this afternoon.”

On encouragement from being 6 shots off

“Yeah, right now I’m still in the ball game. There’s so many guys with a chance to win. We’ve got a long way to go, and, you know, we’ll see how it shapes up for tomorrow. The golf course can be a little bit faster, a little bit more springy than it was today, and scores will continue to back up a little bit.”

On what is missing from his game

“It’s just a matter of leaving the ball in the right spots. And yesterday I did that; today I didn’t. I was above the hole. And just wasn’t as crisp as I needed to be to put the ball below the hole each and every shot. So I had puttable putts and I could take a lot of the bounciness out of it. Today I just couldn’t do that.”