What’s in the bag: Phil Mickelson

GOLF BALL

Chrome Soft X with Triple Track

Phil continues to play Chrome Soft X on Tour specifically because of the ball speeds it promotes off the tee and the control with his irons and wedges. The performance starts with our groundbreaking Graphene-infused Dual SoftFast Core in a ball that promotes high-launch and low spin off the tee for long distance, soft feel, and incredible shot-stopping spin around the green. He uses the Chrome Soft X with the new Triple Track Technology, which helps to improve alignment compared to a regular side stamp aid and particularly helps promote better putting accuracy.