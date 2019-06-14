What’s in the bag: Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson enters his 28th US Open in search of becoming the sixth player ever to complete the career grand slam. A win at Pebble Beach, a course he’s won at five times, would be his first at our National Championship and would further establish him as one of golf’s all-time greats. Here’s a look at the clubs that he’ll use at Pebble.
DRIVER
Epic Flash Sub Zero
Mickelson especially likes the release patterns he’s seeing, and how it matches the release pattern for his fairway woods and irons, as well as the ball speed and distance from Flash Face. Epic Flash employs the groundbreaking Flash Face that was developed using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.
FAIRWAY WOOD
Epic Flash Sub Zero
Phil likes the ball speed that he gets from the Epic Flash Sub Zero Fairway Wood. With that, it is also a great option for him off the tee with the combination of distance and workability.
UTILITY IRONS
X-Forged UT
According to Mickelson, he likes that he can hit these utility irons very low with a lot of rollout in the fast and firm conditions, and they’re especially a great option off the tee for tight landing areas.
IRONS
X-Forged (5-7), Apex MB 18 (8-PW)
Phil likes the turf interaction and precision of the X-Forged mid-irons. The triple 20V grooves that are featured on them promote a high level of control and excellent spin out of any course condition. He’s had the Apex MB 18 short irons in the bag this year, and he’s used this setup in previous years with forged irons in the middle of his set, and blades in the 8-PW.
WEDGES
Mack Daddy PM Grind
Phil worked with Callaway Chief Designer and legendary wedge maker Roger Cleveland on the Mack Daddy PM Grind Wedges. The “PM” is based off his initials and he carries a 56*, 60* and 64*.
PUTTER
Odyssey Stroke Lab Nine
The number nine putter has been his go-to for years. He recently transitioned to the Odyssey Stroke Lab Nine Putter featuring the revolutionary Stroke Lab shaft, which incorporates a unique new method of weight distribution designed to improve the physical dynamics of the stroke.
GOLF BALL
Chrome Soft X with Triple Track
Phil continues to play Chrome Soft X on Tour specifically because of the ball speeds it promotes off the tee and the control with his irons and wedges. The performance starts with our groundbreaking Graphene-infused Dual SoftFast Core in a ball that promotes high-launch and low spin off the tee for long distance, soft feel, and incredible shot-stopping spin around the green. He uses the Chrome Soft X with the new Triple Track Technology, which helps to improve alignment compared to a regular side stamp aid and particularly helps promote better putting accuracy.
