Father of the Year: Joe Bockerstette supports daughter Amy every step of way

It wasn’t until Amy Bockerstette was born that her parents learned she had Down syndrome.

In the midst of celebrating Amy’s birth in October 1998, Joe and Jenny Bockerstette went through a season of grieving. They loved her just as much as their older daughter, Lindsey, who was then 15, but they ached because of the uncertainty Down syndrome can present.

One of the hardest things to reconcile for Joe was the thought that he would never be the “sports dad” for Amy that he was for Lindsey. He assumed he would never have the privilege of sitting on the sidelines, cheering on his younger daughter.

He’s glad he was wrong.

Twenty years later, Joe has not only supported Amy from the sidelines as she navigated her way from golf novice to college athlete at Paradise Valley Community College in Phoenix, Ariz., he’s been on courses alongside her, serving as her caddie and occasional playing partner. In recognition of Amy’s rise in the sport with her dad’s constant support, Joe Bockerstette is being honored as Golfweek’s 2019 Father of the Year.

Amy’s talent on the golf course surprised many fans in February, when a video from a practice round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open went viral. Through Special Olympics, which allows her to compete in tournaments by herself and with Joe, Amy met Gary Woodland at TPC Scottsdale with her dad by her side.

A camera crew and the crowd watched as Amy and Woodland played the famous par-3 16th, where 20,000 fans looked on from the grandstands. In a surprise to everyone except Amy and her family, she got up and down after her tee shot found a bunker and made par, sinking her putt from about 8 feet. “You can do this,” she told herself.

“She’s very good under pressure,” Joe said. “She sort of rises to the occasion. … Really the bigger the moment, the more likely she’ll hit the ball well.”

It’s been that way since the beginning.

When the Bockerstettes moved to Phoenix in 2010, Joe decided golf would become his new pastime, so he began taking lessons and playing in the occasional charity tournament. While golf was originally his thing, Amy’s swing and focus, even on short shots, intrigued Joe when his family joined him at events. He bought her a small 7-iron and Amy, then in eighth grade, began taking lessons.

The rest was a whirlwind. Amy quickly took the next step, joining a golf club at Stetson Hills Elementary. A few weeks in, her coach recommended she play in high school.

As a mom, Jenny wanted Amy to have the largest community possible, so she was initially hesitant about her daughter playing high school golf. She thought golf teams were too small and something like cheerleading would be a better option.

But Amy had other plans.

At Stetson Hills, Amy enjoyed being a volleyball team manager, but she was no longer satisfied standing on the sidelines. She craved an opportunity to be in the game. After some convincing, Jenny took a leap of faith. To her delight she saw her daughter begin to thrive on the Sandra Day O’Connor High School golf team.

“It was about finding a sport or activity for high school where she could be just as involved as the next kid who didn’t have a disability,” Jenny said. “I was slow to join the bandwagon, but I’m glad I did.”

In her four years playing high school golf, Amy built a community of friends and earned two appearances in the Arizona State High School Golf Championship. In 2017 she qualified with her team and became the first person with Down syndrome to play in the championship, earning her “Moment of the Year” by azcentral.com. Her senior year, she qualified as an individual.

In May 2018, Amy became a college athlete, earning a full scholarship to play golf at Paradise Valley. Joe was added as a Paradise Valley assistant coach so he could caddie for her. Throughout her freshman season, which ended in April, Joe kept score while advising Amy on which club to use and where to aim — just as he and Amy’s PGA pro, Matt Acuff, did in high school. Only this time, it’s all Joe.

Sometimes Amy takes her dad’s advice. Sometimes, like any daughter might, she chooses not to listen. When she chooses to forge her own path, Joe lets Amy feel the moment, adding only a “You got this,” just as he did at the Phoenix Open.

Nothing stands in Joe’s way of being by Amy’s side at events. He coordinates his work and travel schedule around her tournaments. Amy’s sister, Lindsey Corbin, who is married with two children, said her father may have even scheduled a surgery around Amy’s golf schedule.

“He had a total knee replacement last summer and he needed it, don’t get me wrong,” Corbin said, “but I would argue all day long that part of that was so he could keep caddying for her.”

Caddying in the Arizona heat can take a toll, but Joe feels at peace when he walks the courses with his daughter. It’s much better than being the normal “sports dad,” sitting on the sidelines as he once dreamed he’d be watching Amy.

“This is way more fun, let me tell you, to actually be in the arena and be a partner with her in her sport has far, far surpassed any expectation I had when she was born of what her potential would be and how this would impact our family,” Joe said.

This “sports dad” can stand back and watch his daughter shine like he always wanted. He just carries her clubs along the way.

“He’s the best father ever … and I think my dad is the best caddie ever,” Amy said. Gwk

