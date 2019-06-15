Collin Richards pleads guilty in killing of Iowa State golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena, records show

The man accused of killing a former Iowa State golf star Celia Barquin Arozamena pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Friday.

Collin Richards, 22, will be sentenced Aug. 23, but a first-degree murder conviction carries with it a mandatory life sentence without possibility of parole.

Richards was in court for a routine pretrial hearing at the Story County Justice Center in Nevada on Friday afternoon when he “indicated he wished to plead guilty as charged and was ready to proceed today,” District Judge Bethany Currie wrote in an order after the plea.

Richards sent Currie a handwritten note in March expressing the same desire to plead guilty, but she advised him to confer with his attorneys on the matter, and subsequent proceedings before Friday had focused on trial preparations.