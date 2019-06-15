Forecaddie: Nantz Coming to the Fox Booth after all

History is on the line Saturday at Pebble Beach. At least, broadcasting history.

Judging by Joe Buck’s Saturday morning Tweet, longtime legendary broadcaster and Jim Nantz will be in the Fox booth Saturday at the U.S. Open and if he calls some action, will have broadcast all four majors either for CBS (Masters, PGA) or the British Open (BBC).

The Forecaddie hears it won’t be a long visit, but given Buck’s admiration for Nantz and sense of broadcast history, here’s guessing the man who got married on the seventh hole, lives here year round and who has long coveted checking off the U.S. Open on his resume, will get a few minutes to run the show.