Chandler Eaton and his caddie dad to spend Father's Day at 119th U.S. Open

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Growing up, if Chandler Eaton could shoot even par over nine holes his dad would buy him a cherry limeade at Sonic. There were plenty of times, his father noted, that Chandler would come into the last hole under par, blow up with an eight or a nine, and start crying.

“Sometimes we ended up getting a cherry limeade anyway,” said Scott from behind the 18th green at Pebble Beach.

Chandler learned early on how to close, and that his father had a soft spot.

On Sunday, they’ll spend Father’s Day together at the 119th U.S. Open, living out a scene they watched unfold so many times on their TV screen back home in Alpharetta, Ga. Now they’re the ones inside the ropes, walking some of the most iconic holes in golf. On the weekend. At a major.

“I gave you like a toolbox one year,” said Chandler of previously strong Father’s Day gifts.

Nothing could possibly top this.

“There’s nothing like carrying the bag for your son as an amateur,” said Scott. “I still can’t believe it’s happening.”

Chandler, a rising senior at Duke, is one of only two first-time U.S. Open participants who advanced through local and sectional qualifying and made the cut. He’s part of a heated race for low-amateur honors, posting a 2-over 215 total after three rounds.

Stanford’s Brandon Wu leads the foursome of amateurs who made the weekend at 2-under 211. Viktor Hovland, the Oklahoma State player who won the U.S. Amateur at Pebble last year, is even par.

Scott caddied for his son last year at the U.S. Amateur, and the pair were eager to get back to Pebble to apply what they’d learned.

“It feels amazing,” said Chandler of playing the weekend. “It’s a little surreal. I think I’m starting to feel like I sort of belong out here.”

Kim Eaton played college golf at Iowa State and was down playing golf in Orlando, Fla., during spring break her senior year. It was at a Chili’s on International Drive that she first met Scott, who was caddying for a friend at the Bay Hill Classic. Scott played college golf at Texas-Arlington. Kim said they never forced their sons into golf – both fell in love with the game over time.

“A lot of kids today grow up playing one sport and specializing,” said Scott. “When I grew up you just did everything.”

So that’s what Chandler and his older brother Carter did, too. Basketball, football, baseball. Chandler didn’t start playing competitive golf until he was close to 14 years old.

“He’s still hungry,” Scott said.

The Eaton boys both love to be outside fishing, running, hiking the Appalachian Trail. Hitting glow balls near their home on the seventh hole at the Golf Club of Georgia was fun, too. The family’s active outdoor lifestyle prompted Chandler’s pursuit of environmental science at Duke.

A proud Carter, who is 3 ½ years older, has caddied for his little brother several times at USGA championships but is outside the ropes this week, yelling out his brother’s nickname – “Poochy” – to let him know he’s there.

“I’ve been to pro tournaments before and I’ve watched him so many times,” said Carter, “but to see it from the point of view of watching from the crowd and the focus that he needs. … and for him to execute in this way. It’s just unbelievable.”

Chandler played in the group ahead of Tiger Woods on Saturday, which means that fans packed the rope lines to get in position all day. His calm disposition, something else he got from dad, came in handy.

Chandler admires the way his father stays in the present. It’s something he has worked on of late. They’re both learners, Kim said, focused on how to get better for the next time.

“The No. 1 thing is he just gives me so much confidence,” said Chandler. “He helps me to believe in myself.”

There’s some debate over when Chandler first beat his dad on the golf course.

Scott says Chandler was 15 years old. Chandler believes it was more like 13.

“I always seemed to have a chance,” he said, smiling.

Both of their phones have exploded at Pebble. Scott said he doesn’t even recognize some of the numbers that are texting him. Chandler has heard from people he hasn’t talked to in five years.

It’s a pinch-me week that keeps getting better. Sure beats a gift card to Home Depot.

“Sometimes I cost him a few shots a round,” said Scott of being on the bag, “but he still lets me do it.

“He knows this isn’t going to last forever.”