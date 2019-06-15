Danny Willett shoots up leaderboard on Saturday at U.S. Open

Danny Willett shot a third-round 67 on Saturday at Pebble Beach to climb the leaderboard and move into a tie for fifth.

Willett shot 71-71 the first two days but his 67 has been bested by only five other golfers this week so far. Four others have matched that score during two and a half days at the U.S. Open.

Willett, the 2016 Masters champion, had birdies on 1, 3, 6, 7, 14 and 18 and his only blip came on 9 and 10 with back-to-back bogeys.

Willett posted the 53rd round so far this week in the 60s. He is currently in a 10-way for fifth at 4-under.

Gary Woodland leads at 9-under early in his round. His playing partner Justin Rose is 7-under.

