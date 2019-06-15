Lynch: Another birthday, another Open disappointment for Phil at Pebble

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – It seems a particularly cruel turn of fate that Phil Mickelson must celebrate his birthday during the one week every year when he’s reminded of the gift he most covets but has never received.

On the same day that he finished second to Tiger Woods in the ’02 U.S. Open at Bethpage Black, Mickelson extinguished 32 candles, but the confluence probably didn’t sting much back then. He had time on his side.

Four years on, his 36th birthday coincided with the opening round at Winged Foot. He finished that day one shot off the lead and by Saturday night had a share of it. But that infamous Sunday brought only an agonizing fourth silver medal.

By the time he marked another birthday in ’13 by coughing up the final round lead at Merion, the sand in Mickelson’s hourglass was running low enough that even the perennial optimist could no longer ignore it.

“This one’s probably the toughest for me,” he confessed after his sixth second-place finish, “because at 43 and coming so close five times it would have changed the way I look at this tournament altogether and the way I would have looked at my record. Except I just keep feeling heartbreak.”

If heartbreak is born of coming up agonizingly short of victory, then the years since Merion — during which he has managed just one top-30 finish — have been more akin to disappointments for Mickelson. He’s no closer to winning, yet no farther away from the expectation that he can win.

The five-time major winner turns 49 on Sunday, and short of a ‘flu bug downing the 40-odd guys ahead of him on the leaderboard at Pebble Beach, he won’t be guzzling celebratory champagne out of the Open trophy this year either. A third-round 75 — capped with a triple-bogey on the 18th — left Mickelson three-over-par for the tournament. The sole pleasure Sunday at Pebble Beach will bring is a tee time sufficiently early to enjoy cake at home with the family.

“Certainly I’m disappointed,” he admitted. “I felt like I played a lot better than I’m scoring.”

Mickelson had reason to believe that he can still complete the career Grand Slam. He won the AT&T Pro Am at Pebble Beach four months ago, for the fifth time. But the cognoscenti dismissed that omen, saying that Pebble in February at an amateur-friendly PGA Tour event is much different to Pebble in June for a major. Turns out Pebble wasn’t that much different, but Phil was. Through three rounds, he is losing strokes to the field the closer he gets to the business end of a hole, which has never been a recipe for success in this tournament.

The U.S. Open has been contested 118 times, and men Mickelson’s age or older are 0-for-118. But if Lefty is discouraged by that history, he hides it well. He bestrode Pebble Beach this week chewing his CBD gum with the grim determination of a suburban dad joining the checkout line at Costco on a holiday weekend.

No 49-year-old in any sport bears the burden that Mickelson shoulders every time the U.S. Open rolls around. At that age, most athletes are far beyond their prime. Mickelson too is well past his best, but he’s still plenty good enough to win against the best in the world. And the fact that he has played so well for so long at so many venues means the expectations keep following him from town to town like a bounty hunter.

Winged Foot again next year. In ’21 it’s Torrey Pines, where he has won the Farmers Insurance Open three times. At Pinehurst in ’24, where he had his first runner-up finish in the Open two decades ago. Or in ’26 at Shinnecock Hills, where his lows have ranged from a second place in ’04 to a bush league swipe at a moving ball (on his birthday) last year. Perhaps even back at Pebble Beach in ’27.

Phil’s fans are flush with a sentiment that has bankrupted many a stock market speculator: that past performance augurs future success.

In fairness, precious few 49-year-olds have ever played the game as well as Mickelson does now. Perhaps only Sam Snead and Raymond Floyd. He might be reasonably expected to contend in majors into his sixth decade, especially on Open Championship links courses that allow guile to compete with power. But the U.S. Open is not such a championship, and it seems improbable that the stars will align for Mickelson at this late stage.

Even shy of the Slam, there is much more to celebrate than rue in the life of Phil Mickelson, something he himself has never lost sight of.

“I think that we as players need to look back on our career and on our life with a lot of gratitude for the fact that we get to do this for a living. And when I’m here at Pebble Beach, there’s no place that I am more grateful for the life that I’ve been able to lead and my career and my family,” he said philosophically after Saturday’s round.

When the Pebble Beach resort opened a century ago, Mickelson’s grandfather Al Santos was a boy caddie here. “I can’t help but walk this golf course and feel grateful for all the great things in my life,” the 44-time PGA Tour winner said. “This is a very spiritual place for me.”

When another questioner asked him to look into the future, Mickelson replied, “I don’t know how it’s going to be. But I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

He was referring to the conditions for tomorrow’s final round, but he could as easily have been talking about the years of birthday tilts at the U.S. Open to come.